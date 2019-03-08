Mari Wilson provides a Pop Deluxe evening at the New Wolsey Theatre

Pop-jazz star Mari Wilson will be unveiling an evening of glamour and fizzing vocals at the New Wolsey this weekend.

Mari Wilson is bringing her Pop Deluxe show to the New Wolsey Photo: Republic Media Mari Wilson is bringing her Pop Deluxe show to the New Wolsey Photo: Republic Media

Having once been described by the New York Times as being: "a pop singer of real ability who sounds like a more nasal Lulu with touches of Dusty Springfield," Mari Wilson, London's iconic pop/jazz songstress, the 'Neasden Queen of Soul,' is enjoying touring her most recent album.

Travelling with her eight-piece band, Mari & The New Wilsations will perform 80's hits including, Baby it's True, Beat the Beat, Wonderful and Are You There With Another Girl. Her set list also includes her Emmy nominated song Moon and Back, plus a selection of songs from her 2016 album - Pop Deluxe.

Speaking ahead of her tour Mari says "I love singing these well-crafted familiar songs and feeling the reaction from the audience because they're songs that spark memories for a wide ranging generation. I take great delight in not only singing but also storytelling and I have a story for every song!"

It was in 1982 that Mari Wilson arrived on the music scene with her iconic Beehive hair style that was only matched by her equally iconic vocals. With her talented 12 piece band, The Wilsations, her live show was talked about as an event of pure entertainment and they became a regular on Top of the Pops. 'Just What I've Always Wanted' reached the top ten in the charts and remains a song she is proudly known for and still performs to this day.

Having stepped away from pop and into the jazz scene in 1986 Mari soon saw herself becoming something of 'a hybrid in jazz and soul' having completed her music apprenticeship during the six previous years on the pop scene.

Far from being easy Mari stuck at it and: "Built up my own little niche in the industry," she began.

"My 1992 album, 'The Rhythm Romance," that was jazzy, and my 2005 follow-up, 'Dolled Up,' inspired my one-woman musical, Love Thing, that had a great spell in London's Leicester Square Theatre."

Having released nine albums since arriving on the pop scene back in the eighties it has been the turn of millennium onwards that has seen Mari at her most prolific and, now in her mid-sixties, continues to write to this day.

Mari has released two albums in the past decade, her last, 'Pop Deluxe,' (with Alistair Gavin) coming in 2016. "I've been touring that album for three-and-a-half years now," added Mari.

"I love this album and, with a great, eight-piece band, it does create something of a spectacle when we're on stage.

"It's a great show, I'll be telling some really good stories and, if you've not been and seen me before, I'm often told that people are surprised by my vocals - so just come along, and have yourselves a good old sing-a-long."

Mari Wilson and the New Wilsations will be at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, on Sunday October 27.