9 fun things to do this weekend - from illuminations to living statues and hot jive music

Haughley Park's Spectacle of Light starts this weekend Picture: HAUGHLEY PARK Archant

Are you looking for something different to do this weekend? Here are 9 ideas, ranging from illuminations at a Suffolk stately home vintage rock'n'roll... and to East Anglia Potato Day!

The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park. Picture: HAUGHLEY PARK LTD The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park. Picture: HAUGHLEY PARK LTD

Spectacle of Light, Haughley Park, February 7-9 and 14-23, entry times from 5.30-7.30pm

This magical after-dark event is launching on Friday night, in the run-up to Valentine's Day. There will be illuminated trails and trees, along with a wide array of colourful light installations and a musical score.

The event will include sparkling sculptures, coloured parasols, meteors and Moroccan lanterns. You can also sip mulled wine or hot chocolate along the way. Estimated walk time is 60-75 minutes. If you book ahead, you can ensure your entry slot and get a discount, but it is also possible to buy on the door on the day.

Queen Victoria is one of the living statues coming to Ipswich Cornhill Picture: WARBLE ENTERTAINMENT Queen Victoria is one of the living statues coming to Ipswich Cornhill Picture: WARBLE ENTERTAINMENT

Living statues and magician, Cornhill, Ipswich, Saturday, February 8, 11am-2pm

The latest free town-centre event will see living statues arriving on the Cornhill - ranging from Queen Victoria to a toy soldier.

There will also be the chance to see Stephen the magician, who has appeared on TV, performing some amazing tricks. The magician has appeared with David Beckham on Sky TV.

The Jive Aces who are bringing their colourful show to the Spa Pavilion Picture: Jive Aces The Jive Aces who are bringing their colourful show to the Spa Pavilion Picture: Jive Aces

The Jive Aces, Spa Pavilion, Saturday, February 8, 7.30pm

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists The Jive Aces will burst onto the stage in their yellow suits and put on plenty of vintage style for their Big Beat Revue show.

Also featuring guest singers and dancers, the show is a mix of hot jive, swinging rhythm and blues and classic rock'n'roll.

It's East Anglia Potato Day this weekend. Picture: STONHAM BARNS It's East Anglia Potato Day this weekend. Picture: STONHAM BARNS

East Anglia Potato Day, Stonham Barns, Saturday, February 8, 9.30am-1pm

This annual event dedicated to the humble spud is celebrating its 25th birthday this weekend. The event attracts hundreds of people from all over East Anglia to sample food and take part in activities including chip tastings and seed swaps. Tickets will be available on the door, but people often start queuing from 8.30am. For more details, visit the Stonham Barns Facebook page.

Shirley Valentine, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, until February 15

Willy Russell's classic bitter-sweet comedy explores the story of bored housewife Shirley, who finds herself talking to the wall... but her life changes dramatically when she heads off for a holiday in Greece. Theatre Royal's own production of Shirley Valentine focuses on a rekindling of childhood dreams and youthful love of life. Keddy Sutton stars.

Chantry Wombles, Mallard Way, Ipswich, Saturday, February 8, 2pm

New litter picking group The Chantry Wombles are launching this weekend with their first litter-picking session. Meet in Mallard Way outside Chantry Academy from 2pm for a 2.30pn start. The event is being supported by Ipswich Wombles and litter-picking equipment will be available, but you are welcome to bring your own. For more information, search for Chantry Wombles on Facebook.

Bury St Edmunds farmers' market, The Traverse, Sunday, February 9, 10am-3pm

A line-up of local producers will feature in this event, including meat, cakes, fudge, vegetarian and vegan products, as well as craft ales, street food stalls and handmade craft stalls. Everything at the market has been locally produced by the stallholder.

Duke's Comedy Club, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, Friday, February 7, 7.45pm

This comedy club is celebrating its 10th anniversary at the Wolsey this year. Friday's line-up includes multi-award-winning comic Dan Antopolski, Gary Tro, Helen Duff and Lara A King. The theatre is also organising a comedy-themed kebab night, with meat or veggie options. You can order kebabs along with your ticket.

Marley's Revival, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, Friday, February 7, 8pm

This event offers a chance to celebrate the music of Bob Marley, who would have been celebrating his 75th birthday. The Marley Revival recreate the music and vibe of the late, great king of Reggae Music. Hits and classic album tracks include Is This Love, No Woman No Cry, Punky Reggae Party and more.