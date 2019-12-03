A&E nurse whose NHS poem went viral to perform in Woodbridge

Poet and writer Anthony Anaxgorou will be performing at Woodbridge School's Youth Poetry Festival on December 5 at Seckford Theatre. Picture: ANTHONY ANAXGOROU Archant

An A&E nurse whose poem about the struggling NHS went viral will be performing at the Seckford Theatre in Woodbridge this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Poet Joelle Taylor is set to perform at Woodbridge School�s Youth Poetry Festival on 5 December. Picture: JOELLE TAYLOR Poet Joelle Taylor is set to perform at Woodbridge School�s Youth Poetry Festival on 5 December. Picture: JOELLE TAYLOR

As part of an annual youth poetry festival, Norwich-based poet Piers Harrison-Reid will be taking to the stage to perform an exciting mix of wordplay and hip-hop, infused with his passion for punk.

Woodbridge School will be hosting the event at the Seckford Theatre and will also welcome popular poetry star Amy Soapbox alongside A.N.G from BBC Suffolk 'Music Introducing' and local poet Leo George.

Mr Harrison-Reid, an A&E nurse based in Norwich, is best known for his poem about the NHS written in honour of its 70th birthday anniversary.

Called Love is for the Brave, Mr Harrison-Reid was asked to write the verse by BBC Look East last year after being crowned the slam poet champion of Essex in 2012.

You may also want to watch:

The second night of the festival will see British-born Cypriot poet and writer Anthony Anaxgorou perform a selection of his poetry hits followed by slam poet and playwright Joelle Taylor who has just completed an international tour with her collection of "Songs My Enemy Taught Me".

.

Alexandra Davis, Woodbridge School English teacher and poet, said: "We are excited to welcome so many big names from the world of poetry, both locally and nationally, to Woodbridge School for our annual Youth Poetry Festival.

"It is always a fantastic opportunity for the next generation to develop a love for poetry, and to feel inspired with their own creative writing and performing.

"We hope local people, of all ages, will join us for these brilliant events."

The poetry evenings on December 4 and 5 start at 8pm and are free for all students across Suffolk or £5 per event for non-students.

Tickets must be purchased in advance from the Seckford Theatre box office on 01394 615042 or online here.