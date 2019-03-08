Four ice skating rinks in Suffolk for Christmas 2019

Ice skating during the run-up to the Christmas holidays used to be the sole preserve of the Scots and Canadians but it seems that skating has become a 'thing' in the maritime climes of Suffolk.

Pop-up ice rinks will be are set to appear everywhere from Hadleigh to Aldeburgh to Felixstowe, providing some added sparkle to the Christmas festivities.

Here is our round-up of Christmas ice rinks.

Felixstowe:

The ice rink will be in Great Eastern Square, Hamilton Road IP11 7DY from Friday December 20 until Monday December 23. The synthetic rink is provided by Felixstowe Town Council and sponsored by the East of England Cooperative. There will also be rides for smaller children and stalls serving food and drinks.

Open on Friday, Saturday and Monday from 11am to 7pm and on Sunday from 10am to 6pm. The temporary rink wil be opened by the Mayor of Felixstowe on Friday December 20 at 11am.

Come and enjoy some ice skating by the sea in Felixstowe. Admission is free (including free skating). No need to book, just turn up.

Hadleigh:

Hadleigh's Pop-Up ice rink will be in the car park by the town's library. Angela Gregg, from Hadleigh Town Council, said: "We can't replicate the scenes from those Dickens novels or Christmas cards, but in our own small way we just thought that we ought to try our very hardest to deliver a special Christmas event to herald in a new comittment to celebrate Christmas in our community. And you only have to look at the response in bookings, to see that it's something that people equate with Christmas fun.

"We have had incredible support from the residents and businesses in and around Hadleigh; from raffle prize donations to actual cash money; people giving their valuable time freely and contributing their services without charge."

Hadleigh is the perfect setting for a Christmas skate and I would like to reiterate our invitation to book yourself a twirl for £5, by contacting cllr.gregg@hadleightowncouncil.co.uk and there will be spaces available on the night.

Aldeburgh:

The town's festive skating rink is being created at the Jubilee Hall, off Cragg Path, as part of the Aldeburgh Dickensian Christmas Festival which takes place throughout town on Saturday December 7. The Festive Skating Rink will be open on Friday December 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 so there will be plenty of opportunity for everyone to enjoy a skating session (or more) and perhaps combine it with some Christmas shopping and a snack, lunch or supper in one of the many excellent restaurants and cafés in the historic seaside town.

There will be Christmas music, a snow machine, polar bear and penguin skating aids for the little ones and our festive bar will be offering mulled wine, wine, beer, soft drinks, hot chocolate and seasonal treats.

The Festive Skating Rink is suitable for ages 4+ and children of 12 years and under must be accompanied by an adult. Skates will be provided as part of the ticket price. It is recommended that you arrive at least 10 minutes prior to your ticketed skating session as sessions cannot be extended for those arriving late.

Kesgrave:

'Kesgrave on ice' will return this year and will take place at the Rupert Fison Square near the Tesco Metro. The pop-up ice rink will be ready for use on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1 from 11am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

Keen skaters will be able to take to the ice for 45 minutes and can warm-up with a hot drink afterwards. All children under the age of eight must be accompanied by an adult on the ice - the maximum ratio is one adult per three children. The event is organised by Kesgrave Town Council.