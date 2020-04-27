E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Join award-winning actors for virtual pub quiz tonight

PUBLISHED: 13:28 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 27 April 2020

Sir Ian McKellen who will be one of the quizmasters at the National Theatre's first virtual pub quiz tonight Photo: Mark Douet/PA Wire

Sir Ian McKellen who will be one of the quizmasters at the National Theatre's first virtual pub quiz tonight Photo: Mark Douet/PA Wire

Quizzes are the new cultural currency of lockdown. Jay Flynn’s Virtual Pub Quiz has set new online records in less than a month and now it seems that the National Theatre is getting in on the act to try and help them raises funds to weather the financial woes of enforced shut-down.

Dame Helen Mirren,will be asking some questions at the National Theatre's pub quiz Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGESDame Helen Mirren,will be asking some questions at the National Theatre's pub quiz Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

The National Theatre, being the institution it is, can call upon some pretty impressive quizmasters and, for the first of what they hope will be a regular monthly event, they have a dazzling line-up: Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville, and Sir Ian McKellen.

These nobles of the theatre will posing questions on history, sport, nature, and (unsurprisingly) the National Theatre. The quiz can be accessed via the National Theatre’s Facebook page or through their YouTube channel which also hosts the weekly live screening of a classic theatre production.

The first quiz is being held tonight at 7pm and will then be staged on the last Monday of every month. It seems that Sir Ian McKellen has experience of hosting pub quizzes. He is part owner of The Grapes pub in Limehouse and apparently has been known to pop in. on occasion, to host the tavern’s quiz night.

Don’t forget that Danny Boyle’s re-imagining of Mary Shelley’s classic horror story Frankenstein is being screened on Thursday; with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller swapping roles as the creature and his inventor on alternate evenings for a week.

You access the quiz live stream on Facebook here or on YouTube here

