Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Concert lovers will be pleased to hear that two iconic bands have joined the line-up for this year’s Newmarket Nights.

Indie rock group Kaiser Chiefs and pop legends Bananarama are set to join the likes of Madness, Nile Rodgers, and Rudimental for the summer extravaganza.

The Brit Award winning Kaiser Chiefs will return to the venue for the first time since 2016.

The ‘I Predict a Riot’ singers will headline Newmarket Racecourses on June 28 and treat fans to their top hits as well as tracks from their new album #KC7, which is set to be released later this year.

British vocal duo Bananarama, who have a career spreading across three decades, will take to the stage on August 9.

Concert-goers can expect to hear all the classics as well as songs from their first studio album in 10 years ‘In Stereo’.

Amy Starkey, regional director east of Jockey Club Racecourses, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming the Kaiser Chiefs back to the Newmarket Nights stage.

“They always put on such a wonderful performance and I’m sure, given the requests we often receive to invite them back to the racecourse, that their fans will be thrilled to head to the July Course this summer and rock out with them again.

“We are also very excited to welcome Bananarama to Newmarket Nights for the first time.

She added: “One of the most successful all-female groups of all time and still going strong after almost 40 years, we are sure the group will deliver a performance to remember for their fans this summer.”

Tickets for the concerts will be on sale at 8am on March 6, with a pre-sale available to customers at 8am on March 5.

Prices start at £27 for Bananarama, and £29 for Kaiser Chiefs.

You can purchase them here on the day.

