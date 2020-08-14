Celebrity chef names Suffolk fish and chip shop among country’s best

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn has named Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop among the best fish and chip shops in the UK.

Nairn is known as a former regular on the popular cooking show Ready Steady Cook and was the youngest Scottish chef to be awared a prestigious Michelin Star.

With more and more people taking staycations or holidaying in the UK, Nairn produced a list of top fryers with eateries all the way from Aberdeen to Penzance making it onto his list.

Of the 12 fish and chips shops selected, Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop was the only representative from Suffolk and indeed the east of England, with the majority of entrants coming from the south coast of England.

The family-run shop has been in the town for more than 50 years, with both the Aldeburgh Fish and Chip and Shop and nearby Golden Galleon being run by the same family.

Both shops have become well known locally for the huge queues of customers that gather on the town’s high street to get hold of their supper.

But what was it about Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop that Nairn liked so much?

Well according to Nairn the key to their success rests with the frying process itself; namely its use of beef dripping.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper, Nairn said: “Frying chips in beef dripping is actually quite healthy.

“They absorb slightly less fat and natural is always better than processed.

“The best chips are cooked in beef fat.”

David Henderson, manager at Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop, said that it had been a very busy summer for the business with many people visiting the Suffolk coast.

“It’s the busiest summer I have had here,” said Mr Henderson.

“And I have worked here 16 years.

“People are still coming in here with their masks on.”

Mr Henderson said it was nice to hear that Nairn had rated the Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop so highly.

“It makes it all worth it,” said Mr Henderson.

“We all put in a lot of hours. It’s nice to have someone say we are doing a good job.”