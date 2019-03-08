Aldeburgh food and drink festival: All you need to know

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival 2017 at Snape Maltings. Picture: ALISTAIR GRANT/BOKEH PHOTOGRAPHIC bokeh photographic - Alistair Grant

Voted one of the best food festivals in Europe, the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival starts on Saturday - here's everything you need to know.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Aldeburgh food and drink festival returns on september 28 Picture: ALISTAIR GRANT/BOKEH PHOTOGRAPHIC The Aldeburgh food and drink festival returns on september 28 Picture: ALISTAIR GRANT/BOKEH PHOTOGRAPHIC

The highly-regarded not-for-profit event - now in its 14th year - has built up a fashionable following, drawing in visitors from well beyond the county's borders.

Its aim is to celebrate the very best of the county's produce, farmers, growers, food and drink, and to encourage a connection between people and the environment they live in.

We have got a list of all the important information you need before you tuck into something tasty:

Where is it?

snape Maltings is hosting the 14th annual Aldeburgh food and drink festival Picture: ALISTAIR GRANT/BOKEH PHOTOGRAPHIC snape Maltings is hosting the 14th annual Aldeburgh food and drink festival Picture: ALISTAIR GRANT/BOKEH PHOTOGRAPHIC

The food festival address is Snape Maltings, Snape, Suffolk IP17 1SP.

How do I get there?

By Car: Visitors arriving by car or bike from the A12 should take the A1094 signposted towards Snape Maltings. Turn right at Snape Church onto the B1069, then continue through the village of Snape before turning left into Snape Maltings.

By Train: Visitors arriving by train will need to take a Greater Anglia service to Saxmundham station, via Ipswich. The journey is about two hours from London Liverpool Street. Saxmundham is a about four miles by road from Snape Maltings and it is recommended to book a taxi in advance for the journey or to cycle.

As well as tasters and food stalls there is dozens of cooking masterclasses to see and even take part in Picture: ALISTAIR GRANT/BOKEH PHOTOGRAPHIC As well as tasters and food stalls there is dozens of cooking masterclasses to see and even take part in Picture: ALISTAIR GRANT/BOKEH PHOTOGRAPHIC

When does the event run?

The event opens at 9.30am on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September.

The festival closes at 5pm on Saturday and at 4pm on Sunday.

How much does it cost to attend?

The Aldeburgh food and drink festival at Snape Maltings Picture: LUCY TAYLOR The Aldeburgh food and drink festival at Snape Maltings Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Adults will have to pay £9 for a day ticket or £15 for a weekend ticket.

Children aged 15 and under get free entry.

Tickets available online in advance on the festival website or at the gate on the day.

The price includes a programme and shopping bag.

some of the demonstrations will take place in the picturesque courtyard at Snape Maltings Picture: RUTH LEACH some of the demonstrations will take place in the picturesque courtyard at Snape Maltings Picture: RUTH LEACH

Is there any public transport to Snape Maltings?

A free shuttle bus will run between Aldeburgh and Snape Maltings for the weekend.

Buses will leave Aldeburgh half past the hour from 9.30am from Barclays Bank, Aldeburgh Church and The Old Reads Brickworks, Saxmundham Road.

The bus leaves Snape Maltings on the hour, with the last bus at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.

No buses will run between 1pm and 2pm each day.

How much will it cost to park?

Parking at the festival is free.

Can I bring my dog with me?

Organisers say well behaved dogs are welcome at the festival but not in the food marquees.

Visitors are asked not to leave their dogs in vehicles during the event.

Dogs are not allowed on the shuttle bus service.

How will I find my way around the festival?

Maps of the food festival are included in programmes that are available on the day.

Where is there to visit?

As well as the expansive food hall and all the stalls dotted across the festival, there are some special locations worth paying a visit to.

The Hillfarm Family Meadow is full of fun for kids, including toy tractor rides and children's cooking classes.

Master millers Marriage's have their own room hosting Bake Off stars Chetna Makan and James Morton for their 'Eat, Sleep, Bake, Repeat' classes, teaching budding bakers some handy techniques for getting the best out of their bread.

Local brewers Adnams are hosing a two-day drinks experience featuring cocktails, mocktails, make-your-own gin guides and taste test between the company's original and alcohol-free versions of Ghost ship pale ale.

The pond gallery at Snape Maltings is also being taken over by Pump Street Chocolate to become a tasting room that even Willy Wonka would envy.

Will I need to bring cash?

Ticket sellers and some stallholders are only able to take cash on the day.

There are no cash points in Snape Maltings but there are three in Aldeburgh, so it is recommended to bring cash on the day.

Can I get tickets to any of the classes being held over the weekend?

Due to popular demand many of the classes have sold out but remaining tickets can be found here.

You may also want to watch:

What events can I see for free?

There are stages across Snape Maltings with demonstrations happening throughout the weekend. Chefs, bakers and kitchens from across the country are showing off their skills and sharing tips from their kitchens.

On the Tiptree Stage:

Saturday, September 28

10am | Chetna Makan | Author and 2014 Bake Off semifinalist

10.45am | The White Lion in Aldeburgh

11.30am | Rosie Birkett | Cook, writer and food stylist

12.15pm | Georgina Hayden | Food writer and stylist

1pm | Jess Shadbolt | Head Chef of Kings NYC

2pm | Adnams Chef

2.45pm | Jo Pratt | TV cook, food stylist and author

3.30pm | The Crown and Castle of Orford

4.15pm | Galton Blackiston | Chef Patron at Morston Hall

Sunday, September 29

10am | Thomasina Miers |Cook, writer and TV presenter

10.45am | The Brudenell Hotel in Aldeburgh

11.30am | Kwoklyn Wan | Chef, author and TV presenter

12.15pm | Jack Adair-Bevan | Award-winning drinks creator and author

1pm | The Crown at Woodbridge

2pm | Adnams Chef

2.45pm | Richard Grinyer-Power | Head Chef at Bruisyard Hall

On the East of England Co-op stage:

Saturday, September 28

10am | Selina Periampillai | Private chef and author

10.45am | Adnams Chef

11.30am | Tim Anderson | Chef, food writer and consultant

12.15pm | Galton Blackiston | Chef Patron at Morston Hall

1pm | Paul Kelly | Managing director of Kelly Turkeys

2pm | James Morton | Doctor, baker, brewer and author

2.45pm | Kenny Tutt | Chef Patron at Pitch and 2018 MasterChef winner

3.30pm | Thomasina Miers | Cook, writer and TV presenter

4.15pm | Emma Crowhurst | Chef, teacher and food writer

Sunday, September 29

10am | Jess Shadbolt | Head Chef at Kings NYC

10.45am | Richard Bainbridge | Chef-owner at Benedicts

11.30am | Adnams Chef

12.15pm | Joe Hurd | Chef and TV presenter

1pm | Moraine Pepper and Greig Young | Young Chef of the Year and Head Chef at The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds respectively

2pm | Rosie Birkett | Cook, writer and food stylist

2.45pm | Luke Bailey | Head Chef at Salthouse Harbour Hotel