Newmarket Nights announce another Friday night headliner

PUBLISHED: 12:51 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 21 December 2019

Alfie Boe performing at the Royal Albert Hall for The Queen's Birthday in 2018. He will be headlining Newmarket Nights in 2020 Picture: RAPH PH

Alfie Boe is the latest act to be announced for one of the biggest music events on the Suffolk social calendar - Newmarket Nights.

Newmarket Nights Picture: Andy Tattersall/The Jockey Club LiveNewmarket Nights Picture: Andy Tattersall/The Jockey Club Live

Following a 16-week sold-out run returning to the role of Jean Valjean at the 'All Star' concert of Les Miserables next year, Boe will be headlining his own concert at Newmarket Nights, performing some of his favourite songs and best known West End hits.

He has two UK chart-topping albums under his belt, and his two albums collaborating with Michael Ball have sold more than one million copies combined.

Alfie Boe will be taking to the stage at Newmarket Nights in 2020 Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIREAlfie Boe will be taking to the stage at Newmarket Nights in 2020 Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

He joins Rick Astley, Bryan Ferry, The Script, and Jack Savoretti as the acts revealed for 2020 so far.

Newmarket Racecourse hosts thousands of music lovers every year with Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIANewmarket Racecourse hosts thousands of music lovers every year with Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We're very excited to be welcoming Alfie Boe to the July Course on Friday, August 14.

"He has one of the most recognisable voices in musical theatre and can't wait to see him bring the magic of the West End to Newmarket."

Tickets for Boe's show start at £30.24 (fees included) and are on sale now.

