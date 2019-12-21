Newmarket Nights announce another Friday night headliner
PUBLISHED: 12:51 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 21 December 2019
Alfie Boe is the latest act to be announced for one of the biggest music events on the Suffolk social calendar - Newmarket Nights.
Following a 16-week sold-out run returning to the role of Jean Valjean at the 'All Star' concert of Les Miserables next year, Boe will be headlining his own concert at Newmarket Nights, performing some of his favourite songs and best known West End hits.
He has two UK chart-topping albums under his belt, and his two albums collaborating with Michael Ball have sold more than one million copies combined.
He joins Rick Astley, Bryan Ferry, The Script, and Jack Savoretti as the acts revealed for 2020 so far.
Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We're very excited to be welcoming Alfie Boe to the July Course on Friday, August 14.
"He has one of the most recognisable voices in musical theatre and can't wait to see him bring the magic of the West End to Newmarket."
Tickets for Boe's show start at £30.24 (fees included) and are on sale now.