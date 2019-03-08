E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Have you got a Hollywood hound or a Royal pooch? Find out at Trinity Park's All About Dogs Show

PUBLISHED: 19:13 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:13 24 September 2019

All About Dogs, the canine talent show and adventure experience returns to Trinity Park, Ipswich, this weekend. Photo: All About Dogs

All About Dogs, the canine talent show and adventure experience returns to Trinity Park, Ipswich, this weekend. Photo: All About Dogs

Archant

One of the UK's leading dog shows is returning to Trinity Park this weekend and organisers are issuing the invitation visitors to bring along your dog for two days of exciting arena displays, expert advice, shopping and lots of fun have-a-go activities.

All About Dogs, the canine talent show and adventure experience returns to Trinity Park, Ipswich, this weekend. Photo: All About DogsAll About Dogs, the canine talent show and adventure experience returns to Trinity Park, Ipswich, this weekend. Photo: All About Dogs

These will include the popular Fun Dog Shows where you and your dog can win rosettes, K9 Aqua Sports where your dog can have a splash in the giant dock diving pool, plus there will be talent competitions, amazing displays and much more...

All About Dogs Show Director Matt Upson said: "We often get told that the show is like Disneyland for dogs and it really is. It's created by dog lovers for dog lovers. There's something for dogs of all shapes and sizes to enjoy and the show just keeps growing year after year."

The All About Dogs Show is also proud to be welcoming Scruffts to the 2019 show - the nation's favourite crossbreed competition. In search of crossbreeds with that extra something special, Scruffts is open to crossbreed dogs over the age of six months, with Scruffts rosettes awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in each class. Scruffts will be taking place on Sunday September 29 only.

You may also want to watch:

And this year there will be some exciting new additions to the All About Dogs Show too including the chance to meet the doggy stars of Instagram in the new 'Insta-POOCH' feature, watching sheepdogs in action in the Dog and Duck Show, new Fun Dog Shows specifically for large and small breed dogs and a fun contest to find doggy doppelgangers in the Hollywood Hounds competition.

Plus, to celebrate all the royal and pampered pooches out there, dogs will have the chance to be crowned the All About Dogs Show's Royal Dog. All dogs who enter the fun competition will be able to walk the red carpet, pose for a photo in the throne and walk away with a rosette for taking part. The most noble dog will receive a crown and trophy.

The show will also feature a host of world class displays in the main arena including Britain's Got Talent stars Lucy Heath and Trip Hazard, plus fun and fast paced obedience displays.

Dogs can have a go at activities too like scurries, agility, flyball, obstacle courses and much more.

All About Dogs, the canine talent show and adventure experience returns to Trinity Park, Ipswich, this weekend. Photo: All About DogsAll About Dogs, the canine talent show and adventure experience returns to Trinity Park, Ipswich, this weekend. Photo: All About Dogs

"This will be our ninth year at Trinity Park and we can't wait to come back," added Matt. "It's a great place for dogs to meet and socialise and most importantly have fun."

The All About Dogs Show, the 'pawfect' day out for your dog, is at Trinity Park on Saturday and Sunday September 28-29. Doors open at 9.30am and close at 5pm. There's free parking and dog lovers can save money on tickets when they book online at www.allaboutdogsshow.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘There simply aren’t enough paramedics to go around’ – The ‘staffing crisis’ facing our ambulance service

Frontline worker shortages are leading to a 'staffing crisis' at the East of England Ambulance Service, according to UNISON Picture: ARCHANT

Commuter chaos as Liverpool Street flood causes serious trains disruption

Flooding at London Liverpool Street is causing chaos for commuters and Tottenham Hotspur fans Picture: MAURO MURGIA

Our dream £500k home will be wrecked by Sizewell C relief road, say couple in despair

Graham Lacey says his dream £500k home will be wrecked by planned relief road Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Man faked identity to extort intimate photos from teen on Instagram

Matthew Collins created a fake account under the name Tonii Hutson, using the image of an attractive female he found on Twitter Picture: PA IMAGES

Worker flown to hospital after ‘explosion’ at fireproofing factory

Police had cordoned off the road for a number of hours. Photo: Matthew Nixon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists