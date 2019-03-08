Have you got a Hollywood hound or a Royal pooch? Find out at Trinity Park's All About Dogs Show

One of the UK's leading dog shows is returning to Trinity Park this weekend and organisers are issuing the invitation visitors to bring along your dog for two days of exciting arena displays, expert advice, shopping and lots of fun have-a-go activities.

These will include the popular Fun Dog Shows where you and your dog can win rosettes, K9 Aqua Sports where your dog can have a splash in the giant dock diving pool, plus there will be talent competitions, amazing displays and much more...

All About Dogs Show Director Matt Upson said: "We often get told that the show is like Disneyland for dogs and it really is. It's created by dog lovers for dog lovers. There's something for dogs of all shapes and sizes to enjoy and the show just keeps growing year after year."

The All About Dogs Show is also proud to be welcoming Scruffts to the 2019 show - the nation's favourite crossbreed competition. In search of crossbreeds with that extra something special, Scruffts is open to crossbreed dogs over the age of six months, with Scruffts rosettes awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in each class. Scruffts will be taking place on Sunday September 29 only.

And this year there will be some exciting new additions to the All About Dogs Show too including the chance to meet the doggy stars of Instagram in the new 'Insta-POOCH' feature, watching sheepdogs in action in the Dog and Duck Show, new Fun Dog Shows specifically for large and small breed dogs and a fun contest to find doggy doppelgangers in the Hollywood Hounds competition.

Plus, to celebrate all the royal and pampered pooches out there, dogs will have the chance to be crowned the All About Dogs Show's Royal Dog. All dogs who enter the fun competition will be able to walk the red carpet, pose for a photo in the throne and walk away with a rosette for taking part. The most noble dog will receive a crown and trophy.

The show will also feature a host of world class displays in the main arena including Britain's Got Talent stars Lucy Heath and Trip Hazard, plus fun and fast paced obedience displays.

Dogs can have a go at activities too like scurries, agility, flyball, obstacle courses and much more.

"This will be our ninth year at Trinity Park and we can't wait to come back," added Matt. "It's a great place for dogs to meet and socialise and most importantly have fun."

The All About Dogs Show, the 'pawfect' day out for your dog, is at Trinity Park on Saturday and Sunday September 28-29. Doors open at 9.30am and close at 5pm. There's free parking and dog lovers can save money on tickets when they book online at www.allaboutdogsshow.co.uk