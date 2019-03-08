Classic American car show drives on at Stonham Barns despite the rain
PUBLISHED: 15:40 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 30 September 2019
Carl Humphrey
British rain couldn't beat the American Car Show at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket, as hundreds of classic vehicle fans turned out to enjoy the day.
There were scores of colourful cars, vehicles and trucks on display, with a bright yellow classic American school bus.
Toni Forward, assistant manager of Stonham Barns, said: "It went well, considering the weather. We had around 450 people and about 80 to 90 cars. Everyone had a good time."
Costumed characters wandering round the site included cowgirls, experts on American history dressed up in period prospector and fur trapper costumes, and Stonham Barns' furry mascot, Barnsley.
The show, held for the third time this year, featured live rockabilly music from the Blazin' Aces, and DJ Nadge playing swing and jive music, with the Foxy Rock Dancers demonstrating all the moves. Slot car racing with an Indy 500 theme was another attraction,
Ten "Show & Shine" trophies were handed out as prizes for the best vehicles on show.