Classic American car show drives on at Stonham Barns despite the rain

PUBLISHED: 15:40 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 30 September 2019

Did you visit the American car show at Stonham Barns? Picture: CWH MEDIA

Did you visit the American car show at Stonham Barns? Picture: CWH MEDIA

Carl Humphrey

British rain couldn't beat the American Car Show at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket, as hundreds of classic vehicle fans turned out to enjoy the day.

The yellow bus at the American Car Show at Stonham Barns. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINAThe yellow bus at the American Car Show at Stonham Barns. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA

There were scores of colourful cars, vehicles and trucks on display, with a bright yellow classic American school bus.

Toni Forward, assistant manager of Stonham Barns, said: "It went well, considering the weather. We had around 450 people and about 80 to 90 cars. Everyone had a good time."

One of the classic American cars. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINAOne of the classic American cars. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA

Costumed characters wandering round the site included cowgirls, experts on American history dressed up in period prospector and fur trapper costumes, and Stonham Barns' furry mascot, Barnsley.

The show, held for the third time this year, featured live rockabilly music from the Blazin' Aces, and DJ Nadge playing swing and jive music, with the Foxy Rock Dancers demonstrating all the moves. Slot car racing with an Indy 500 theme was another attraction,

Prizes are presented at the American car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: CWH MEDIAPrizes are presented at the American car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: CWH MEDIA

Ten "Show & Shine" trophies were handed out as prizes for the best vehicles on show.

One of the classic American vehicles. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINAOne of the classic American vehicles. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA

One of the classic cars. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINAOne of the classic cars. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA

Cowgirls inside the yellow bus at the show. Picture: CWH MEDIACowgirls inside the yellow bus at the show. Picture: CWH MEDIA

The American car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: CWH MEDIAThe American car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: CWH MEDIA

Did you visit the American car show at Stonham Barns? Picture: CWH MEDIADid you visit the American car show at Stonham Barns? Picture: CWH MEDIA

Music at the American Car Show. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINAMusic at the American Car Show. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA

Most Read

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Bankrupt man jailed for hiding property from creditors

Colchester Magistrates Court

Will Hurricane Lorenzo bring problems later this week? Or will it miss East Anglia?

Could we be heading for more storms over Suffolk? Woodbridge Tide Mill pictured before a strom by reader Hayley Havers

A12 partially blocked after car hits central reservation

The A12 in Martlesham is backed up after a car hit the centeral reservation.

