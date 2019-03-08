Classic American car show drives on at Stonham Barns despite the rain

Did you visit the American car show at Stonham Barns? Picture: CWH MEDIA Carl Humphrey

British rain couldn't beat the American Car Show at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket, as hundreds of classic vehicle fans turned out to enjoy the day.

The yellow bus at the American Car Show at Stonham Barns. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA The yellow bus at the American Car Show at Stonham Barns. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA

There were scores of colourful cars, vehicles and trucks on display, with a bright yellow classic American school bus.

Toni Forward, assistant manager of Stonham Barns, said: "It went well, considering the weather. We had around 450 people and about 80 to 90 cars. Everyone had a good time."

One of the classic American cars. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA One of the classic American cars. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA

Costumed characters wandering round the site included cowgirls, experts on American history dressed up in period prospector and fur trapper costumes, and Stonham Barns' furry mascot, Barnsley.

The show, held for the third time this year, featured live rockabilly music from the Blazin' Aces, and DJ Nadge playing swing and jive music, with the Foxy Rock Dancers demonstrating all the moves. Slot car racing with an Indy 500 theme was another attraction,

Prizes are presented at the American car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: CWH MEDIA Prizes are presented at the American car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: CWH MEDIA

Ten "Show & Shine" trophies were handed out as prizes for the best vehicles on show.

One of the classic American vehicles. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA One of the classic American vehicles. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA

One of the classic cars. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA One of the classic cars. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA

Cowgirls inside the yellow bus at the show. Picture: CWH MEDIA Cowgirls inside the yellow bus at the show. Picture: CWH MEDIA

The American car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: CWH MEDIA The American car show at Stonham Barns. Picture: CWH MEDIA

Did you visit the American car show at Stonham Barns? Picture: CWH MEDIA Did you visit the American car show at Stonham Barns? Picture: CWH MEDIA

Music at the American Car Show. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA Music at the American Car Show. Picture: JOLANTA PUTNINA

