'Last Night of the Proms' concert returns to Sudbury

Last year's 'Last Night of the Proms' concert in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY ROTARY CLUB Archant

The 42nd annual 'Last Night of the Proms' concert in Sudbury will take place at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year's concert will take place on Saturday, June 15 Picture: SUDBURY ROTARY This year's concert will take place on Saturday, June 15 Picture: SUDBURY ROTARY

Sudbury Rotary is again welcoming Long Melford Silver Band, led by musical director Nigel Partridge, for the concert on Saturday, June 15 at St Peter's in the town.

Long Melford Brass Band was formed in 1890 and had a strong connection with the Suffolk Regiment Second Volunteer Battalion, but changed its name in 1949 after winning a silver cup in the first band contest it entered.

Each year since 2005 the band has travelled to Ypres in Belgium for an intensive practice weekend to learn new music for the coming season and play at the daily memorial service held at the Menin Gate.

On Saturday, the band will be offering a programme of well-known music, including Paul Farr playing Sousaphone and items from the Training Band, as well as the traditional 'Last Night of the Proms' pieces at the end of the second half.

Union Jack flags, hats and other prom items will be available at the concert and, as always, the net of balloons will be cut loose as the band completes the concert.

The concert is the last fundraising event of Tony Platt's year as Sudbury Rotary president and money will be donated to The Befriending Scheme, The Richmond Fellowship and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and tickets are priced at £10 each and are available from Compact Music in North Street, Sudbury, and from the tourist centre in Sudbury Library, as well as from rotarians or direct from the president on 01787 372171.