Art for Cure summon up retro-1940s dance vibe for Glemham Hall fundraising event

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' for Victory sign. Recapture that vintage 1940s look at Art For Cure's Glorious Victory Ball at Glemham Hall Picture: PA/PA Wire Archant

Art for Cure, the Suffolk-based charity fundraising for research into breast cancer, has announced a retro Glorious Glemham Victory Ball to take place next summer in the grounds and formal gardens of the majestic Glemham Hall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The gardens of Glemham Hall are playing host to Art for Cure's Glorious Victory Ball raising funds for cancer research . Picture: PHILIP HOPE COBBOLD The gardens of Glemham Hall are playing host to Art for Cure's Glorious Victory Ball raising funds for cancer research . Picture: PHILIP HOPE COBBOLD

The 1940s themed Glemham Victory Ball will take place in a specially erected marquee during their May exhibition weekend. The event is being billed as an incredible night of 40's glamour, style and retro- extravaganza.

Art for Cure founder Belinda Gray said: "We are delighted to announce the Glorious Glemham Victory Ball for May 2020. Organised by an elite team of event planners, it promises to be a celebration to remember with a thrilling night of 40's entertainment, 'Glorious Glemham' arrival cocktails, a gourmet four-course dinner from the famed chef Peter Harrison, an auction of 'money-can't buy' prizes which will include an epic flight in an original World War II Spitfire and much more."

You may also want to watch:

The ball will take place on Saturday May 9, 2020 and there will be limited ticket availability. The dress code will be black tie and a touch of 1940's glamour.

Belinda said: "This is a fundraising evening for Art For Cure and you will be helping to fund vital national breast cancer research as well as services for those facing a breast cancer diagnosis here in Suffolk.

Your support is incredibly welcomed."

Tickets are priced at £100 per person and organisers are inviting 'Table Leader's' to book a table of ten (£1000) with a £200 deposit. The final table balance due by January 31 2020.

Table inquiries and for further information contact: Paulaslater1@icloud.com