E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Five figure grant for Suffolk theatre - here's what you can expect to see

PUBLISHED: 15:15 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 15 August 2019

Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal has received a £96,000 grant from Arts Council England. Picture KEITH MINDHAM

Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal has received a £96,000 grant from Arts Council England. Picture KEITH MINDHAM

Archant

One of the county's most prominent theatres has been boosted by a £96,000 grant which will be used to develop stories from the heart of rural Suffolk.

Storytelling and workshops have been a part of Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal in the past. Picture: GREGG BROWNStorytelling and workshops have been a part of Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal in the past. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Arts Council England awarded Bury Theatre Royal the five figure sum for a three-year project called Beyond Walls, which aims to bring community voices into the theatre.

It proposes to take unheard stories from the county's communities and develop them for performance, as well as increase engagement with workshops in towns and villages.

A theatre spokesman said: "This will be a platform for communicating important universal stories buried deep in the life of rural Suffolk, to be delivered by high calibre artists as the experts in a creative process working alongside community participants, whose voices produce contemporary, relevant - potentially lifesaving and ground-breaking new work.

"Beyond Walls has at its heart, a core model of engagement, participation and creation.

You may also want to watch:

"The project will deepen the relationship between our community, theatre-makers and what is on our stage over the next three years, through artist-led commissions, the Beyond Walls Festival, inclusive and outreach workshops and longer-term engagement."

Among the strands of the scheme is Big Skies - a creative project with teenagers to tell stories and make videos to explore themes of identity, and Refuge - a new play being commissioned exploring the stories of women and the theme of refuge.

Elsewhere, a two-day showcase of community work will be curated for the Beyond Walls Festival, as well as workshops for adults and with charities.

The theatre spokesman added: "Beyond Walls will also enable Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds to extend its reach and target more difficult to reach groups, i.e. rural youth, people in refuge or homeless, and elderly people.

"The inclusive workshop programmes will develop our theatre as a creative hub for all generations. This is key to Beyond Walls.

"Our region is defined by its rurality and the cultural diversity that is a unique part of that, such as eastern Europeans working in farming, Portuguese workers in the health service, American families living in the region and working on the air-bases. It has also become apparent that there is a need to increase aspirations in young people."

Visit the website here to find out more.

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A-level Results Day 2019: Live updates from east Suffolk

Students celebate their A-Level results last year at Farlingaye High School Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Today’s the day! A-Level results to be revealed this morning

A-Level results day at Northgate High School in 2016 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Audacious fraudsters pretending to be rogue trade investigators

Trading Standards officials have urged residents to be vigilant against scams Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Ipswich Town to enter sides in four County Cups this season

Leiston's Jack Ainsley and Ipswich Town's Corrie Ndaba contest a high ball in last season's Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final. Leiston went on to win the competition. Photo: Steve Waller

Five figure grant for Suffolk theatre – here’s what you can expect to see

Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal has received a £96,000 grant from Arts Council England. Picture KEITH MINDHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists