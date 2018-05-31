Video

Legendary acts announced for Americana music festival Red Rooster

Visitors enjoy the music, sunshine and food at the Red Rooster Festival at Euston near Thetford. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

Legendary country-rock group Asleep at the Wheel will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary with an exclusive live UK festival appearance at Red Rooster 2020.

The Thetford-based roots music festival, Red Rooster is delighted to announce the second wave of artists for this summer which includes a host of exclusive and special performances headed up by Asleep at the Wheel who celebrate their 50-year anniversary with their only 2020 UK festival appearance at Euston Hall in May.

Main man Ray Benson and the band recently starred in the BBC4 series Ken Burns' Country Music, appearing in nearly every episode of the acclaimed documentary series. Ray Benson has been the one constant in Asleep at the Wheel since the band's inception in 1970 in Paw Paw, West Virginia.

Since that time, more than 100 musicians have passed through the Wheel, but Benson remains the front man and the keeper of the vision.

Over the years, the band has released more than 25 albums, earned 10 Grammy awards, an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award, Academy of Country Music Award, Austin City Limits Hall of Fame induction, and racked up millions of miles on the road.

Reverend John Wilkins who is appearing at this year's Red Rooster Festival Reverend John Wilkins who is appearing at this year's Red Rooster Festival

Joining Asleep at the Wheel and the previously announced Richard Hawley, North Mississippi Allstars and The Sheepdogs, will be seven other amazing artists including Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express. Chuck Prophet started his wild ride as a kid back in 1984 when Green on Red plucked him out of Berkeley, CA and threw him in the van for an eight-year ride and the recording of as many albums.

Red Rooster is very proud to host the first ever UK festival performance of Reverend John Wilkins and his 8-piece gospel blues band from Mississippi. Reverend Wilkins follows in the footsteps of his father Robert Wilkins who first recorded Prodigal Son, famously covered by The Rolling Stones on Beggars Banquet.

Representing Louisiana will be Swamp Rock Kings CC Adcock & The Lafayette Marquis and the legendary Tommy McLain.

Jontavious Willis, protégé of Taj Mahal and Keb Mo makes his UK festival debut. Izo FitzRoy drops a special Red Rooster gospel and blues set backed up by the heavenly sound of the Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir. Opening the Main Stage on Saturday night will be another Rooster exclusive - The Vagaband Youth Orchestra! Local hero's The Vagaband collaborating with the Sistema in Norwich Youth Orchestra.

Site of the Red Rooster Festival whichis held at Euston Hall, near Thetford Photo: Red Rooster Festival Site of the Red Rooster Festival whichis held at Euston Hall, near Thetford Photo: Red Rooster Festival

Tickets are on sale now priced £69.50 + booking fee for the whole weekend, May 28-30, which includes three nights of camping and parking free. Kids under 12 are free. For more details go online here