Coronavirus: Stonham’s Aspal Theatre pioneers ‘Locked in’ entertainment

PUBLISHED: 18:29 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 19 March 2020

Performers ready to take part in Locked In Live from the Aspal Theatre, providing some entertainment in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak Photo: Keith Suffling

Performers ready to take part in Locked In Live from the Aspal Theatre, providing some entertainment in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak Photo: Keith Suffling

With virtually all theatres dark because of the Coronavirus outbreak, one of Suffolk’s newest venues has come with a novel idea to keep actors and performers employed and audiences entertained with a bit of help from modern technology.

A little bit of magic and some laughs in Locked In Live from the Aspal Theatre, providing some entertainment in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak Photo: Keith SufflingA little bit of magic and some laughs in Locked In Live from the Aspal Theatre, providing some entertainment in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak Photo: Keith Suffling

Next weekend, the newly opened Aspal Theatre, part of the Stonham Barns Park complex, will be a complete live internet theatre show, ‘Locked in Live!’.

Theatre manager Robbie James said that the show will be delivered via Facebook Live and youtube live, on Saturday March 28 at 6pm. “We took the reasonable precautions of postponing some of our upcoming shows, but always wanting to strive to entertain our guests, we have come up with a modern-day way to bring you some live family fun entertainment right to your front room.

“Not only do we get to perform for you which you know we love doing, but we also get to support our performers in these difficult times.”

Robbie, an international award-winning magician and entertainer, will be hosting the show, which he describes as being very interactive.”Viewers will have the opportunity to take part in a live raffle as well as a real time photo competition to win some tickets to The Aspal Theatre’s Christmas pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk. There will be singing, dancing, magic and illusion, along with hilarious comedy, a juggling sensation, aerial artistry and much more. This is an online, live extravaganza not to be missed.”

He said that now was time for entertainers and performers to come together and help one another. “The people that are in the cast of this show are not just fantastic performers, but they are also my friends. All of these people including myself have been affected massively with this horrible virus outbreak. I wanted to use the theatre not only to provide some entertainment for those at home with nothing to do, but also to help these performers through this horrible time”.

You can tune in to “Locked In Live!” by visiting The Aspal Theatre’s facebook page or the Stonham Barns Youtube channel. Please note, you do not need a facebook account to be able to watch our live theatre show.

Even though the show will be completely free to watch on facebook live and youtube the performers will be accepting donations for their performance. “This is a very tough time for everybody but certainly for the people in the entertainment industry with this being their only form of income.”

You can donate to the Theatre’s showcase here

