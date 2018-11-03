Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

In sound and vision Aussie Floyd delight sell-out Regent audience

PUBLISHED: 08:58 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:59 10 November 2018

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is celebrating 30 years on the road. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is celebrating 30 years on the road. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Ipswich Regent on Friday night.

Given that we’re highly unlikely to see a meaningful Pink Floyd live show again, the best way of hearing and seeing their music live is from a good tribute band. And Aussie Floyd is the best of the best.

Regular visitors to the Ipswich Regent, they regularly sell out East Anglia’s largest auditorium – as they did again this time.

Their musicianship is flawless. Their light show and animations are spectacular. And for Pink Floyd fans there really is no better way to experience their music live.

I know Dave Gilmour, Roger Waters and Nick Mason are still touring with their own projects which include many from the Pink Floyd back-catalogue – but it is really difficult to believe the real thing could be any better than this 10-piece ensemble from Down Under.

I’ve seen Aussie Floyd at the Regent several times and they always refresh the show. There are always surprises . . . and you always end up wanting a little bit more.

How could a Floyd tribute act not include Money from Dark Side of the Moon? It’s all right, chaps, I’ll forgive you – you brought us See Emily Play for the first time that I had seen!

The theme of this year’s show is Time – the track from Dark Side – and celebrates the group’s 30 years of touring the world bringing Floyd’s music to the fans.

As a fan of the Dark Side albums onwards there was much that was familiar here – but there were also a few tracks that I didn’t know that well and were a pleasant discovery.

All in all it was a superb evening of music and light, slick, polished and a fantastic reproduction of the real sound of the finest progressive rock group of the 1970s.

It was, I suspect, just what the full house wanted.

However a little bit of me felt it was almost too good, too polished, too intense. As I say the show does feature a giant inflatable kangaroo but somehow it also feels too serious.

After 30 years they’ve got everything nailed. There’s no danger, little audience inter-action with the band until the last numbers of the both the first and the second half of the show. But then that’s Floyd music for you. This audience knew its stuff – and got what it knew!

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Yesterday, 06:01 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Have your tissues ready for emotional farewell show at Ipswich Regent from home town Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor

Thu, 19:00 Wayne Savage
Robin Windsor has embarked on his final tour Picture: STRICTLY THEATRE CO

Ipswich boy and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Robin Windsor explains how wanting to finish at the top of his game and the lure of a permanent natural tan convinced him to waltz into the sunset.

Review: Trial By Laughter, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, New Wolsey Theatre, until Nov 10

Wed, 18:11 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Within minutes of this witty and revealing play starting, you can see what attracted Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, to write this extraordinary piece of professional biography.

Abs-olutely fabulous! Dreamboys bringing new tour to region

Tue, 13:29 Lynne Mortimer
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture:@Dreamboys/S.Cheverst Photography

Catching up with the Dreamboys on tour before their Ipswich and Kings Lynn dates, Lynne Mortimer asked them a couple of pertinent questions... oh, and a few frivolous ones too

SAS: Who Dares Win star Ant Middleton bringing new tour to Ipswich

Tue, 13:21 Louisa Baldwin
Ant Middleton

SAS veteran turned TV star Ant Middleton is coming to Ipswich with his new Mind Over Muscle tour in 2019.

Review: Numbers, CTC Ipswich, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Wayne Savage
Cameron Jarrold, Livvy Campbell-Barr, Beth Shave and Lucy Stokes in Numbers Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Named one of the best plays of all time for women, this was the right choice and the right time for the company to show it can do straight drama.

Ian Hislop on new play about publisher arrested for libel three days running

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone, Peter Losasso as Cruickshank and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbot in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Political satire has a long, distinguished history in this country. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about their new play which shines a spotlight on a publisher who survived three libel trials in three days

Review: The Habit of Art by Alan Bennett at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 James Marston
Matthew Kelly and David Yelland in The Habit of Art Picture: HELEN MAYBANKS

A fictional meeting between two towering figures of the 20th century, The Habit of Art comes from the pen of another national treasure – Alan Bennett.

Fame The Musical, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A mix of unrequited love, leg warmers and leotards’

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Rebekah Rodwell
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Based on the 1980s film of the same name is the UK musical tour starring Mica Paris, Keith Jack and Jorgie Porter.

Most read

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Attacker grabbed woman by the throat and threw her to floor in church

Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A cheerleading coach who was sexting a teen is among those jailed this week

Cheerleading coach Chase Fowler was jailed for grooming teenage girls Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24