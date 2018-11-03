In sound and vision Aussie Floyd delight sell-out Regent audience

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is celebrating 30 years on the road. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Ipswich Regent on Friday night.

Given that we’re highly unlikely to see a meaningful Pink Floyd live show again, the best way of hearing and seeing their music live is from a good tribute band. And Aussie Floyd is the best of the best.

Regular visitors to the Ipswich Regent, they regularly sell out East Anglia’s largest auditorium – as they did again this time.

Their musicianship is flawless. Their light show and animations are spectacular. And for Pink Floyd fans there really is no better way to experience their music live.

I know Dave Gilmour, Roger Waters and Nick Mason are still touring with their own projects which include many from the Pink Floyd back-catalogue – but it is really difficult to believe the real thing could be any better than this 10-piece ensemble from Down Under.

I’ve seen Aussie Floyd at the Regent several times and they always refresh the show. There are always surprises . . . and you always end up wanting a little bit more.

How could a Floyd tribute act not include Money from Dark Side of the Moon? It’s all right, chaps, I’ll forgive you – you brought us See Emily Play for the first time that I had seen!

The theme of this year’s show is Time – the track from Dark Side – and celebrates the group’s 30 years of touring the world bringing Floyd’s music to the fans.

As a fan of the Dark Side albums onwards there was much that was familiar here – but there were also a few tracks that I didn’t know that well and were a pleasant discovery.

All in all it was a superb evening of music and light, slick, polished and a fantastic reproduction of the real sound of the finest progressive rock group of the 1970s.

It was, I suspect, just what the full house wanted.

However a little bit of me felt it was almost too good, too polished, too intense. As I say the show does feature a giant inflatable kangaroo but somehow it also feels too serious.

After 30 years they’ve got everything nailed. There’s no danger, little audience inter-action with the band until the last numbers of the both the first and the second half of the show. But then that’s Floyd music for you. This audience knew its stuff – and got what it knew!