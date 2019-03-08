Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Award-winning Suffolk artist Ania Hobson displaying new work in Venice Bienniale

PUBLISHED: 19:03 07 May 2019

Girl In Ripped Jeans one of Ania Hobson's favourite works which is being exhibited in Venice

Girl In Ripped Jeans one of Ania Hobson's favourite works which is being exhibited in Venice

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

Suffolk-based contemporary painter Ania Hobson, winner of the Young Artist Award at last year's BP Portrait Awards at the National Portrait Gallery, has been invited to exhibit at this year's Venice Bienniale - one of the biggest art fairs in the world.

Paris at Night one of the latest works by Ania Hobson which is being exhibited in VeniceParis at Night one of the latest works by Ania Hobson which is being exhibited in Venice

Ania Hobson, 29, who has a studio on the former Bentwaters airbase, was invited by the GAA Foundation to exhibit her work at one of their official collateral events with the European Cultural Centre.

The Venice Biennale art fair takes place every two years and attracts the very best artists from around the world. Ania specialises in contemporary portraits, and is showcasing paintings depicting Parisian cafe life.

You may also want to watch:

Ania has made a name for herself as a contemporary female artist who has attracted the attention of the fashion press due to her interpretation and acknowledgement of modern style in her paintings, and this project in Venice comes hot on the heels of her recent sell-out solo show in Suffolk.

Her work hangs in a permanent collection in Mexico, the Fundación Amparo y Manuel, and is now being collected internationally.

" I never imagined for a minute that I'd be where I am today with my career, I am so pleased that my work has attracted enough attention to get me to the Venice Biennale, as a young painter it's things like this that give me the drive to push further and higher."

Late Night Coffee in Paris one of Ania Hobson's latest works which will be exhibited in Venice as part of the international art fairLate Night Coffee in Paris one of Ania Hobson's latest works which will be exhibited in Venice as part of the international art fair

The paintings will hang in Pallazzo Mora, a Venetian palace building which is the base for the European Cultural Centre, as part of an exhibition called 'Personal Structures' run by the GAA Foundation, who have also exhibited artists such as Jeff Koons and Yoko Ono.

Ania's four paintings will be on show from May 11 until November 24.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two people missing after suspected gas explosion destroys bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Award-winning Suffolk artist Ania Hobson displaying new work in Venice Bienniale

Girl In Ripped Jeans one of Ania Hobson's favourite works which is being exhibited in Venice

Man lost three fingertips in Colchester police cell, misconduct hearing told

A man lost his fingertips while in a Colchester police station, misconduct hearing told. Picture: ARCHANT

Ukip takes aim at Brexit Party with Lowestoft visit from leader

Stuart Agnew, UKIP MEP, right, with Gerard Batten, UKIP leader, left, at Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists