Award-winning Suffolk artist Ania Hobson displaying new work in Venice Bienniale

Girl In Ripped Jeans one of Ania Hobson's favourite works which is being exhibited in Venice Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

Suffolk-based contemporary painter Ania Hobson, winner of the Young Artist Award at last year's BP Portrait Awards at the National Portrait Gallery, has been invited to exhibit at this year's Venice Bienniale - one of the biggest art fairs in the world.

Paris at Night one of the latest works by Ania Hobson which is being exhibited in Venice Paris at Night one of the latest works by Ania Hobson which is being exhibited in Venice

Ania Hobson, 29, who has a studio on the former Bentwaters airbase, was invited by the GAA Foundation to exhibit her work at one of their official collateral events with the European Cultural Centre.

The Venice Biennale art fair takes place every two years and attracts the very best artists from around the world. Ania specialises in contemporary portraits, and is showcasing paintings depicting Parisian cafe life.

Ania has made a name for herself as a contemporary female artist who has attracted the attention of the fashion press due to her interpretation and acknowledgement of modern style in her paintings, and this project in Venice comes hot on the heels of her recent sell-out solo show in Suffolk.

Her work hangs in a permanent collection in Mexico, the Fundación Amparo y Manuel, and is now being collected internationally.

" I never imagined for a minute that I'd be where I am today with my career, I am so pleased that my work has attracted enough attention to get me to the Venice Biennale, as a young painter it's things like this that give me the drive to push further and higher."

Late Night Coffee in Paris one of Ania Hobson's latest works which will be exhibited in Venice as part of the international art fair Late Night Coffee in Paris one of Ania Hobson's latest works which will be exhibited in Venice as part of the international art fair

The paintings will hang in Pallazzo Mora, a Venetian palace building which is the base for the European Cultural Centre, as part of an exhibition called 'Personal Structures' run by the GAA Foundation, who have also exhibited artists such as Jeff Koons and Yoko Ono.

Ania's four paintings will be on show from May 11 until November 24.