E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Film Feast returns to Woodbridge for a series of New Year events

PUBLISHED: 12:30 08 January 2020

Babette's Feast which launches a new season of pop-up Film Feast events in Woodbridge Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios/IMDB

Babette's Feast which launches a new season of pop-up Film Feast events in Woodbridge Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios/IMDB

Food and film is an unbeatable combination and the Film Feast Festival, pioneered by Suffolk born film consultant and researcher, Neil McGlone, was such a success when its second serving hit our screens in October, that a series of additional events are being staged at The Galley restaurant in Woodbridge.

The first culinary spectacular of the year will be held on January 23 2020 and will be the 1980s classic Babette's Feast. Festival director Neil McGlone said that Film Feast is all about bringing communities together through a love of film, food and drink while at the same time celebrating the incredible array of local food and drink producers.

This latest strand of film feasts is slightly different from the regular autumn screenings in that the films on the menu are all foreign language films and will be accompanied with cuisine inspired by the film and will reflect the film's country of origin.

Neil said: "We start our 2020 series of foreign films with, perhaps, the best known and most loved foodie film of all time, Babette's Feast.⁣

You may also want to watch:

⁣"Screening upstairs at The Galley, there will be a drink on arrival at 6pm, film screening and then a sumptuous three-course French dinner inspired by the film, with wine included."

The aim of the Film Feast festival is to showcase feature films, documentaries and short films from around the world. The one aspect that all the films have in common is that they all feature elements of food and drink and each screening will include a meal replicated from one of the feature films which eill be hosted at a local independent restaurant.

Wherever possible all the food used will also be sourced locally.

Babette's Feast at The Galley restaurant in Woodbridge will be screened on January 23. Tickets are

£50 per person - telephone 01394 380055 to reserve your place.⁣

Topic Tags:

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘I don’t really take any notice’ - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘I don’t really take any notice’ - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Second car crashes on rural diversion route in 24 hours

A car has come off the road and into a field off Nayland Road, between Nayland and Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: BETH HYNARD

Bikes stolen from two teenagers near community centre

A blue and green Carrera Valour was one of the two bikes stolen by thieves from near a community centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

East Anglia’s new Intercity train carries its first passengers

The first new Intercity train at Ipswich station carrying passengers from East Anglia to London. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Film Feast returns to Woodbridge for a series of New Year events

Babette's Feast which launches a new season of pop-up Film Feast events in Woodbridge Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios/IMDB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists