Film Feast returns to Woodbridge for a series of New Year events

Babette's Feast which launches a new season of pop-up Film Feast events in Woodbridge Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios/IMDB

Food and film is an unbeatable combination and the Film Feast Festival, pioneered by Suffolk born film consultant and researcher, Neil McGlone, was such a success when its second serving hit our screens in October, that a series of additional events are being staged at The Galley restaurant in Woodbridge.

The first culinary spectacular of the year will be held on January 23 2020 and will be the 1980s classic Babette's Feast. Festival director Neil McGlone said that Film Feast is all about bringing communities together through a love of film, food and drink while at the same time celebrating the incredible array of local food and drink producers.

This latest strand of film feasts is slightly different from the regular autumn screenings in that the films on the menu are all foreign language films and will be accompanied with cuisine inspired by the film and will reflect the film's country of origin.

Neil said: "We start our 2020 series of foreign films with, perhaps, the best known and most loved foodie film of all time, Babette's Feast.⁣

⁣"Screening upstairs at The Galley, there will be a drink on arrival at 6pm, film screening and then a sumptuous three-course French dinner inspired by the film, with wine included."

The aim of the Film Feast festival is to showcase feature films, documentaries and short films from around the world. The one aspect that all the films have in common is that they all feature elements of food and drink and each screening will include a meal replicated from one of the feature films which eill be hosted at a local independent restaurant.

Wherever possible all the food used will also be sourced locally.

Babette's Feast at The Galley restaurant in Woodbridge will be screened on January 23. Tickets are

£50 per person - telephone 01394 380055 to reserve your place.⁣