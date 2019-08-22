E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'Hotter than Morocco' - 30C mini heatwave predicted for Bank Holiday

22 August, 2019 - 12:00
Children enjoying the hot weather in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Sun-seekers are in for a treat this August Bank Holiday - with highs of 30C predicted in East Anglia on Sunday and Monday - and temperatures in the high 20s expected for Ed Sheeran's Chantry Park gigs.

Ellie and Izzy Alderton enjoying the hot weather at Framlingham Castle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEllie and Izzy Alderton enjoying the hot weather at Framlingham Castle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People living in Suffolk and north Essex are expected to bask in sunshine throughout the weekend, with temperatures of 25C/26C likely on Friday, 27C/28C on Saturday and 29C/30C on Sunday and Monday.

Highs on Sunday and Monday are hotter than those predicted for Morocco, in north Africa, according to weather experts.

However, the higher temperatures are more likely in the west of the region, while coastal areas will be cooler.

Nevertheless, warm weather and sunshine is good news for Ed Sheeran fans, who are turning out in their thousands for the Suffolk star's homecoming gigs at Chantry Park in Ipswich this weekend.

Temperatures there are likely to climb into the high 20s.

Met Office experts are predicting highs of up to 30C in Suffolk on the last two days of the weekend.

Meanwhile, Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best said: "It's going to be a warm weekend, and likely to stay dry actually from Friday through until Monday.

"There may be some cloud, and coastal areas are likely to be cooler.

"But in the west of the region temperatures could climb up to 29C, possibly 30C on Sunday and Monday."

