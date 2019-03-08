Do you want to be the next voice of BBC Radio Suffolk?

Could you be a radio presenter for BBC Radio Suffolk? Picture: JAMES CRIDLAND JAMES CRIDLAND

BBC Radio Suffolk is looking for its next smooth-talking stars with open auditions in Sailmakers Shopping Centre.

You could be the next Mark Murphy, coming in the ears of Suffolk at breakfast Picture: JAMES HAZELL/IMAJIM PHOTOGRAPHY You could be the next Mark Murphy, coming in the ears of Suffolk at breakfast Picture: JAMES HAZELL/IMAJIM PHOTOGRAPHY

All 39 BBC local radio stations, across the UK and Channel Islands, are on the hunt for ordinary people with a love for their local area to take to the mic as part of the broadcasters New Voices campaign.

Anyone over the age of 18 can audition and no previous experience is required.

Hopefuls in Suffolk will have 60 seconds to impress a panel of judges, including current BBC Radio Suffolk reporter and presenter, Jon Wright.

Applicants can tell a story about something they are passionate about, something local or something entertaining.

The judges are looking for people who have the potential to contribute to existing shows, present their own one-off programme or even land a regular slot on a station.

Peter Cook, Editor of BBC Radio Suffolk said: "This is a terrific opportunity for some unique local talent to get a foot in the door at the BBC.

"We're not looking for someone with journalistic experience; we want someone with a vibrant personality who is passionate about where they live. I can't wait to see who comes along."

No booking is required for these 60-second auditions.

BBC Radio Suffolk hold their auditions at Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich on Saturday 28 September, 10.30am-4pm.

BBC Essex host theirs at The Transition in Park Road, Chelmsford, on Sunday 29 September, 9am-5pm.

The auditions will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

BBC England's Head of Audio and Digital Chris Burns says: "BBC Local Radio has always been the place in the BBC where new talent can get a break.

"Very few of today's famous broadcasters haven't done a stint at their local station.

"We are determined to discover the next generation of new radio talent."

Some of the biggest names in broadcast started in BBC Local Radio including Jeremy Vine and Woman's Hour's Jane Garvey.