Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc Archant

A student paramedic from Capel St Mary has become the first contestant to ‘Beat The Chasers’ in ITV’s new spin-off quiz show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Bradley Walsh, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace on the new episode of 'Beat The Chasers'. Picture: ITV Plc Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Bradley Walsh, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace on the new episode of 'Beat The Chasers'. Picture: ITV Plc

Trivia Pursuit extraordinaire Alex Wilson, was the third contestant to challenge the five Chasers in last night’s episode, where she managed to take home a whopping £25,000 securing her dream drip to the Maldives.

Alex, 22, who went to East Bergholt High School and One Suffolk Sixth Form, starred in the debut episode of ‘Beat The Chasers’, which is a new spin-off based on the popular game show The Chase.

At the start of the first episode, Bradley Walsh, who has returned as presenter, claimed ITV’s new prime-time show was like “The X Factor for quizzers”.

Speaking of her time on the show, the student paramedic who is in her third year at St George’s University in London, said: “It was an amazing experience. I was so happy to win the £25,000, I never thought I would do it.”

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace on the new quiz show. Picture: ITV Plc Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace on the new quiz show. Picture: ITV Plc

Alex is hoping to take her friends to the Maldives, buy a car and save the rest of her prize money for the future, but for the time-being she is working for the London Ambulance Service to help with the virus outbreak.

She said: “I was looking forward to watching the show for so long, and it was exactly how I remembered it.”

The show sees members of the audience selected at random to test their knowledge against the shows expert quizzers – Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace.

The prize money available increases depending on how many Chasers the contestant chooses to take on after answering a series of questions in the familiar cash-builder round.

There was a catch when it came to the hopefuls’ decisions though, because the more money they went for, the more pros they’d be forced to beat in a timed head-to-head.

Alex managed to answer three questions in her cash-builder correctly, securing £3,000 to take on two Chasers against the clock.

However, confident quizzer Alex chose to take on three Chasers – The Sinnerman, The Dark Destroyer and The Vixen – increasing her possible prize fund to £25,000 with a 15 second advantage.

She successfully managed to beat all three Chasers and bag the cash prize, screaming “we are going to the Maldives” at her friends and family in the audience.

Alex was the only contestant in last night’s show who managed to defeat the Chasers to take home some money.

Earlier, Bernie Kingston had been unsuccessful in his ambitious attempt to take on all five Chasers for a prize fund of £90,000 while Father George failed in his efforts to win £2,000 against two Chasers.

The show returns at 9pm tonight on ITV.