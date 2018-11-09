Beer festival pulls in the crowds to serve up 3,000 pints

Green Party Councillors Caroline Topping, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw and Graham Elliott with Beccles Lido Limited CEO Shaun Crowley. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

More than 3,000 pints have been pulled for visitors to a Suffolk beer festival – which looks set to top its record attendance.

Visitors to the Beccles Beer Festival Picture: SHAUN CROWLEY Visitors to the Beccles Beer Festival Picture: SHAUN CROWLEY

The Beccles Beer Festival has welcomed more than 1,000 visitors in the first two days of the weekend-long event.

Graham Elliot, a Waveney councillor and event said: “It is all about celebrating the locals and celebrating the assets of the community.

“It is going really well and we had a really big day yesterday - it is a good atmosphere,”

Money raised at the event will go towards Beccles Lido’s project to refurbish, update and reline the main pool.

Beccles Lido CEO Shaun Cowley said more than 1,000 people attended Friday and Saturday’s sessions, with 3,000 pints served up so far.

“We’ve been busy since we opened to another queue at noon,” he said.

“The kitchen has already had to restock with the festival favourites of pork pies, sausage rolls and scotch eggs.

“We’re well on the way to being as big as last year’s record year.”

Visitors young and old, including regulars from the Campaign for Real Ale and a coach trip from London, have been able to sample from a selection of 30 regional ales, including gluten free and vegan option, as well as live music from Baku and Beyond and Owl & Wolves.

The festival, which is held in Beccles Public Hall, in Smallgate, runs until 11pm tonight (Saturday, November 17) and will reopen at noon tomorrow.

For more information about the festival visit the festival website.