Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Best Bedtime Book revealed

PUBLISHED: 14:12 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 12 March 2019

The UK's Best Bedtime Book has been revealed Picture: Getty

The UK's Best Bedtime Book has been revealed Picture: Getty

Archant

Did your favourite make the top 10? Nicola Warren finds her most-loved bedtime story much further down the list.

Goodnight Spaceman is Nicola's favouriteGoodnight Spaceman is Nicola's favourite

It’s probably the most relaxing part of my day – reading a bedtime story to my daughter. Yes she’s full from dinner, relaxed after her bath, and tired from a busy day, but reading to her, particularly from a rhyming book, makes her go quiet, her little eyelids starting to droop, and it’s not long before she’s in the land of nod.

Our favourite bedtime book at the moment has to be Goodnight Spaceman by Michelle Robinson and illustrated by Nick East. The book is inspired by astronaut Tim Peake and his sons, and features an introduction from the British astronaut.

It includes some wonderful rhymes. ‘Goodnight Neptune, goodnight Venus, goodnight light years in between us.’

Soon after you start reading you build up quite a rhythm, perhaps it’s that which helps my little one to drift off, but I also speak more and more quietly as the story goes on.

Goodnight Moon has been revealed to be the UK's Best Bedtime BookGoodnight Moon has been revealed to be the UK's Best Bedtime Book

It’s a book which features on a list of the UK’s Best Bedtime Books, albeit at number 53…

The list was put together for World Book Day, which took place on March 7, by Happy Beds.

They collated more than 26 online lists of best bedtime books from national newspapers, book review sites and literary bloggers and compiled a list of nearly 400 different titles.

The top 10 features a mixture of classic and modern children’s books, with the number one spot going to another book with ‘Goodnight’ in the title – the 1947 book Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown and illustrated by Clement Hurd.

Where the Wild Things Are came second in the listWhere the Wild Things Are came second in the list

Here’s the top 10 in full, with details of their authors, illustrators and publishers respectively:

1. Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown and Clement Hurd (Pan Macmillan, 1947)

2. Where the Wild Things are by Maurice Sendak (Harper Collins, 1963)

While The Gruffalo came third, Sharing a Shell was down in 391st placeWhile The Gruffalo came third, Sharing a Shell was down in 391st place

3. The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Macmillan Children’s Books, 1999)

4. The Going to Bed Book by Sandra Boynton (Simon & Schuster, 1982)

5. Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney and Anita Jeram (Walker Books, 1994)

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle (Hamish Hamilton, 1969)

7. Time for Bed by Mem Fox and Jane Dyer (Houghton Mifflin, 1993)

8. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling and Thomas Taylor (Bloomsbury, 1997)

9. Bear Snores On by Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman (Simon & Schuster, 2001)

10. Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site by Sherri Duskey Rinker and Tom Lichtenheld (Chronicle Books, 2011)

I have to confess I’ve only read three of the books in the top 10, one being The Gruffalo.

Julia Donaldson’s books are real favourites in our household, particularly A Squash and A Squeeze (no. 64 on the list), The Snail and the Whale (no. 113) and Sharing a Shell (way down in no. 391!).

There are many of the 399 books I’ve never read, but thanks to my local library I will start making my way through them. Reading at bedtime is such a great way to bond with my daughter.

Suffolk Libraries’ children’s librarian Sophie Green, who released her own children’s book Potkin and Stubbs on World Book Day and was shortlisted for the Bath Children’s Novel Award, agrees: “Reading to children before bedtime is the perfect way of spending quality time together as it helps to encourage a love of reading, sharing stories and can be a calming and reassuring part of the bedtime routine.”

Joy Richards, sleep specialist at Happy Beds, said: “For years, psychologists and parents have sworn by a good book at the end of a busy day to help children’s development and guide them serenely to the land of nod.

“Our research shows that there’s a huge market still for newer books – just over a third of those on our list have been published in the last 10 years.

“However, when it comes to favourites, it seems we still adore the old slumbersome classics – the most popular books like Goodnight Moon and Where the Wild Things Are are old enough to have been passed down through generations and have truly passed the test of time.”

Did your favourite make the top 10? Or even the top 399? Find out at Happy Beds.

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

CCTV image released after Greater Anglia staff member is threatened at Colchester railway station

British Transport Police would like to speak to this man after a rail staff member was threatened at Colchester station Picture: BTP

Fallen trees block major roads as Storm Gareth strikes

Kezza Clarke snapped this picture of a fallen tree in Chitts Hill, Colchester Picture: KEZZA CLARKE

Community ‘saddened and shocked’ after teenager is stabbed in Ipswich

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Storm Gareth could bring 60mph winds - Everything we know so far

Stormy weather is expected today and tomorrow. Picture: NIGE BROWN.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists