The top 7 days out in Suffolk as voted by you

The alpaca experience is voted among the best days out in Suffolk according to TripAdvisor Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parachuting, meeting alpacas and hovercrafting are among the best days out in Suffolk according to TripAdvisor ratings. But how many on the list have you tried?

As the weather turns brighter, we take a look at what Suffolk activities should be filling your spare time according to the popular travel and restaurant review website.

TripAdvisor allows the public to rate days out and has provided an insight into the most popular activities in our region.

Sitting in the top spot is the UK Parachuting centre in Beccles – one certainly not for the faint hearted among us.

The facility offers tandem skydiving and indoor skydiving.

Ride on a hovercraft on a day out in Suffolk Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM Ride on a hovercraft on a day out in Suffolk Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

The company has been around for 30 years, and were formerly known as Ipswich Parachute Centre when they used to operate at the Ipswich Airport.

The venue has more than 1,000 glowing reviews on TripAdvisor – and has scored 5/5.

Brave reviewer Dave M said: “It was an amazing experience.

“Took the plunge to mark my 40th birthday.

“I was well looked after by my instructor Max during the assent and more importantly on the way down.

“I would recommend UK Parachuting the staff were great and the scenery over Beccles on the way down was spectacular.”

You’re bound to be ginning from ear to ear with the second highest-rated activity on the list.

The make your own gin experience in Bury St Edmunds has won over the public with its 5/5 rating.

The venue is located on the Cornhill and the activity has been described as “a must for any gin lover”.

The experience takes approximately two hours to complete and a dedicated host will show you the ropes.

Your gin creation will then be bottled up, labelled and ready to be taken home with you.

A herd of alpacas are sitting in third place at Trelawn Lodge in Diss. Despite being in Norfolk, this family-friendly event has still made it onto the sites list for Suffolk – which isn’t a surprise, considering how close Diss is to the Suffolk border.

The Alpaca experience allows you to enjoy 90 minutes with a herd of adorable alpacas.

You will be put in a small group for the activity and it costs £20 per person to take part.

Reviewer Samara N said: “If anyone is thinking of visiting Trelawn, just go ahead and book already.

“You will not be disappointed. The alpacas are as adorable as they look and even more inquisitive than I imagined.

“Glenn is very knowledgeable about the alpacas and each of their own personalities.

“A trip here will brighten up anyone’s day.”

An exhilarating day is waiting for you at Flo-ridaz Hovercraft near Mendlesham.

Hop into a hovercraft and reach speeds of 35mph as you go round a 10 acre grassland course.

Those who have tried the attraction have labelled the event as “a fantastic experience” and a “must try”.

The reviews left on TripAdvisor about Flo-ridaz are all positive.

One person wrote: “Visited with our 12 year old son who totally loved the experience and rated it as one of the best things he had tried. “Lee was extremely helpful booking in a time and very informative – fully explaining what to expect and how to control the craft before we hit the track.

“My son found it easy to pick up after a few laps despite the adult size of the craft.

“The track was well looked after and set out, easy to follow and great fun – we got a real feel for hover-crafting and look forward to coming back again in the future. Great fun as a passenger too.”

Fourth on the list is The Alfred Corry Lifeboat Museum in Southwold, admission is free and staff are available to answer any questions you have.

The museum has an impressive display of photographs, information and boats for you to enjoy.

One exhibition tells the tale of how the floods and the high tides from 1897 affected the lives of fishermen.

Reviews for the museum are all in the excellent and very good category.

Sarah C, who visited last week, said: “The centrepiece of this museum is the old lifeboat which is beautifully painted and restored.

“It is incredible to think that the old crews went out in this in terrible seas risking their lives to rescue people.

“It was made of Honduran mahogany which is apparently the only wood which never shrinks.

“We learned this and many other interesting things from the volunteer we met there whose grandfather was the last cox.

“Definitely worth a visit, especially if our wonderful guide is on duty as he knows everything about Southwold.

“And it’s free (donations welcomed).”

A second alcohol related activity has made it on to the list but this time it involves beer.

The Greene King Brewery in Bury St Edmunds offers a tour, a tasting session and a free bottle of beer.

The tour takes around an hour and 40 minutes to complete and is described as ‘well worth a visit’ on the review site.

You can book yourself on to a class here – the price varies from £16 per person to £18 per person depending on when you go.

Last but certainly not least is the exciting Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum in Flixton.

This incredible museum has free entry and has so much to offer including 65 aircrafts, artefacts and photographs.

It has a 5/5 rating and is described as a “very interesting visit” and a “brilliant day out”.

Paul F provided this insight, and said: “Wow, a hidden gem.

“The first thing is that the museum is free entry but donations are welcomed.

“There is a series of hangers behind each other full of aircraft, aircraft components and information.

“The NAAFI serves cakes and drinks etc.

“Outside there several Nissen huts and cabins containing exhibitions all relating to aviation in some way.

“Also outside are a collection of aircraft and cockpit sections, along with a guided missile launcher.”