Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Theatre shows to see with your children this spring

PUBLISHED: 10:02 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 28 January 2019

Dear Zoo at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is one of the shows on offer for children in early 2019 Picture: VICTORIA MACKEN/ NEW WOLSEY

Dear Zoo at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is one of the shows on offer for children in early 2019 Picture: VICTORIA MACKEN/ NEW WOLSEY

Archant

From classic books adapted into plays, to modern takes on fairy tales, there’s so many child friendly theatre shows on offer across Suffolk and north Essex this season.

Your children will be able to enjoy Annie at The Colchester Mercury Theatre Picture: ARCHANTYour children will be able to enjoy Annie at The Colchester Mercury Theatre Picture: ARCHANT

Whether you have a toddler or teenager, we’ve come up with a list of shows you must see over coming months. Have you booked tickets for any?

Annie, Mercury Theatre, Colchester, January 30 - February 9

The Colchester Operatic society are bringing Annie to the Mercury Theatre and you can expect your children to be singing Tomorrow and It’s a hard knock life for days afterwards.

Annie is a great choice if you are trying to get your children to love musicals as much as you do. Tickets for the matinee performance on Saturday, February 2 are already sold out. Other dates and show times can be found here.

Beauty and the Beast, The Riverside Woodbridge, February 16 - Saturday February 23

Beauty and the Beast has gained a brand new generation of fans thanks to the 2017 musical version starring Emma Watson. If your child was a fan of the film, watching the pantomime version will be the perfect half term treat, only if they’ve earned it of course!

Beauty and the Beast is coming to The Riverside Theatre, Woodbridge this February Half Term Picture: ARCHANTBeauty and the Beast is coming to The Riverside Theatre, Woodbridge this February Half Term Picture: ARCHANT

As an added bonus the Riverside’s restaurant will be offering a special pre-panto meal.

The Gingerbread Man, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, February 17

What could be nicer than spending a cosy February afternoon with your children watching the story of the Gingerbread Man? The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds are encouraging families to come along and enjoy this tasty tale. But be warned it doesn’t have an entirely happy ending.

There are two afternoon performances of the play, tickets can be booked here.

Alice in Wonderland, The Quay Theatre Sudbury, Monday February 18

Fancy watching a children’s play with a difference? Well this version of Alice and Wonderland is played by a cast of just two actors. One plays Alice and the other plays everyone Alice meets during her adventures in wonderland.

Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Companys new production of The Gingerbread Man is at Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal this February Photo: MARK MORREAUStuff and Nonsense Theatre Companys new production of The Gingerbread Man is at Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal this February Photo: MARK MORREAU

Barking Dog, who have produced the play promise sing-along songs which have been especially created for their young audience members.

Dear Zoo, The New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich, Friday February 22 - Saturday February 23

Dear Zoo is a much loved children’s book and the play doesn’t stray far from the original premise of a child that really wants a new pet. The play first toured the country last year and proved incredibly popular with the preschool crowd.

We are sure the New Wolsey will be packed out with mums and dads that enjoyed the book when they were young. If you want to remember your childhood and entertain your little ones at the same time tickets can be booked here.

The Greatest Show - Songs From Hollywood, The Spa Pavilion Felixstowe, Saturday March 2

It almost goes without saying that The Greatest Showman has been a massive hit with children of all ages. As the name suggests this show at the Felixstowe Pavilion features hit songs from the film,

Dear Zoo the timeless childrens classic book is on stage at the New Wolsey this February Picture: VICTORIA MACKEN/NEW WOLSEY Victoria Macken/New WolseyDear Zoo the timeless childrens classic book is on stage at the New Wolsey this February Picture: VICTORIA MACKEN/NEW WOLSEY Victoria Macken/New Wolsey

If your teenager is into feel-good musical they will also love the songs from Shrek and Mamma Mia. Full details of this event are on the Felixstowe Pavilion website.

Zog, Ipswich Regent Theatre, Friday March 15 - Saturday March 16

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the current king and queen of children’s literature and quite rightly their books are regularly adapted into plays.

Zog is a loveable dragon who is brought to live in this magical play which ends in a duel.

Luckily the Ipswich Regent is a big venue as tickets already appear to be selling fast. Information on show dates and times can be found here.

If you are already thinking about more ideas for things to do in February half term take a peek at our guide of educational days out for children.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists