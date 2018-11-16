Bill Turnbull announced as special guest for Christmas Food Fayre

The Queen at meeting at West Newton WI - BBC Breakfast's Bill Turnbull. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2014

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull will make a special appearance at an upcoming Christmas Food Fayre in Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Friday Street Farm Shop is holding a Christmas Food Fair with Bill Turnbull as a special guest Credit: Kirstie Cracknell Friday Street Farm Shop is holding a Christmas Food Fair with Bill Turnbull as a special guest Credit: Kirstie Cracknell

Bill, who moved to the county in 2016, will be in charge of the prize draw at the event taking place at the Friday Street Farm Shop in Farnham, just off the A12 towards Aldeburgh.

The event is taking place on Thursday, November 29 from 10am to 5pm and includes over 30 of the shop’s best suppliers and includes chocolates, drinks and cheeses.

There will also music from local choir The Rabble Chorus and the Leiston Legion Band and Eddie the Newfoundland Rescue Dog will be stopping by.

A German sausage van will provide tasty food until 2pm and the prize draw, with exact time TBC, includes a weekend away in a holiday cottage, a meal for two in the cafe and a mega hamper.

READ MORE: This is where you can meet Father Christmas in Suffolk

Kirstie Cracknell, events coordinator at Friday Street Farm Shop, said: “There will be samples and information about the products you buy at Friday Street with drinks, cheeses, chocolates, dips, sauces, breads, crisps, snacks, cakes and much more - we hope you can join us.”

Turnbull moved to Suffolk two years ago after leaving the BBC to devote more time to his hobby of beekeeping and spend time with family and friends.

The Classic FM presenter was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer in November 2017 and earlier this year he sent a poignant message to women competing in Ipswich’s Race for Life: don’t leave it too late to get checked for cancer.

He also chaired an event at the popular Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival in September.