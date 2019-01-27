Sunshine and Showers

Blues fusion supergroup Bokanté to perform in Bury St Edmunds

27 January, 2019 - 08:21
Bokante are coming to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: BOKANTE

Bokante are coming to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: BOKANTE

Archant

Musician and composer Michael League, of jazz collective Snarky Puppy, is bringing his new blues fusion supergroup Bokanté to Bury St Edmunds this week.

Launched in 2017, the band features musicians from five countries and four continents who have played with the likes of Paul Simon and Sting through to Yo Yo Ma.

The word bokanté means exchange in Creole, which is the language vocalist Malika Tirolien, from Guadeloupe, sings.

Two-time Grammy award-winning guitarists Michael League, Chris McQueen, and Bob Lanzetti (all from Snarky Puppy), percussion legend Jamey Haddad (Paul Simon, Sting), pedal and lap steel virtuoso Roosevelt Collier (Lee Boys, Karl Denson), and percussionists André Ferrari (Väsen) and Keita Ogawa (Banda Magda, Yo-Yo Ma) come together to create music which traces the blues from its African roots to the modern world.

Bokanté will perform at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, January 30, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £20 (adults) and £5 (under 25s).

For more information, visit www.theapex.co.uk

