Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity coming to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:54 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 27 November 2018

Diversity

Diversity

Archant

Street dance troupe Diversity will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a new tour which includes a date at the Ipswich Regent.

Diversity shot to fame in 2009 after beating singer Susan Boyle to be named the winner of Britain’s Got Talent, which earned them a spot at the Royal Variety Show.

After eight sell-out UK tours and over 500,000 tickets sold, the group will bring Born Ready to the Regent on Tuesday, November 12 2019.

Since their win, creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo and his troupe have wowed fans across the UK with slick choreography and impressive effects.

They also recently came to Earlham Park in Norwich as part of their Ignite Circus tour, which saw Ashley dressed as P.T. Barnum - capitalising on the success of The Greatest Showman - and featured fire breathing and trapeze artists in a big top tent.

Ashley said: “Born Ready is such an incredibly special tour for the whole Diversity family. 2019 marks 10 years since we won Britain’s Got Talent and since then we have continued to innovate, grow and achieve things that most said were impossible.

READ MORE: West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

“Born Ready will not only celebrate this and look back at some of the iconic Diversity moments over the past 10 years but it will also look forward to the future, at how Diversity continues to evolve and how we plan to pass what we’ve created onto the next generation.

“Be prepared for dance, illusions, mind blowing stunts and inspiring stories that will hopefully leave people amazed.”

After judging on Sky One’s Got To Dance for all five series, Ashley Banjo entered a new role on ITV’s spectacular return of Dancing On Ice in 2018 and will return again in 2019.

Since starring in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, fellow Diversity member and Ashley’s brother Jordan Banjo has hosted on Sky One’s Revolution and will be presenting on BBC One’s brand new primetime show The Greatest Dancer, which will hit TV screens early 2019.

Tickets for Diversity go on sale on November 30 at 10am.

