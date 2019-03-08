Author pens book about grandmother's death

The death of a new mother in 1930 is the subject of a new book - penned by her Bures-based granddaughter.

Author Ruth Badley has penned a book about her grandmother's death Picture: RUTH BADLEY Author Ruth Badley has penned a book about her grandmother's death Picture: RUTH BADLEY

Author Ruth Badley's true story, titled Where are the grown-ups, is a frank examination of parent and child relationships through three generations of the same family.

The writer's research showed her maternal grandmother, a cigarette maker from London's East End, died following childbirth in 1930 at the age of 25. The author's mother was adopted as a newborn.

The book reflects on the impact of this tragic death in scenes that evoke London during the 1960s and 1970s.

Mrs Badley said: "The impact of my grandmother's death had a profound impact on my family. Although this is my own story, the complexities and difficulties of family life that I write about will resonate with most people."

Where are the grown-ups? is available at Red Lion Books, Colchester, and on Amazon.co.uk