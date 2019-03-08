Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade

Author pens book about grandmother's death

PUBLISHED: 09:42 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 19 July 2019

Where are the grown-ups? is available on Amazon Picture: RUTH BADLEY

Where are the grown-ups? is available on Amazon Picture: RUTH BADLEY

Archant

The death of a new mother in 1930 is the subject of a new book - penned by her Bures-based granddaughter.

Author Ruth Badley has penned a book about her grandmother's death Picture: RUTH BADLEYAuthor Ruth Badley has penned a book about her grandmother's death Picture: RUTH BADLEY

Author Ruth Badley's true story, titled Where are the grown-ups, is a frank examination of parent and child relationships through three generations of the same family.

You may also want to watch:

The writer's research showed her maternal grandmother, a cigarette maker from London's East End, died following childbirth in 1930 at the age of 25. The author's mother was adopted as a newborn.

The book reflects on the impact of this tragic death in scenes that evoke London during the 1960s and 1970s.

Mrs Badley said: "The impact of my grandmother's death had a profound impact on my family. Although this is my own story, the complexities and difficulties of family life that I write about will resonate with most people."

Where are the grown-ups? is available at Red Lion Books, Colchester, and on Amazon.co.uk

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

“The Lion King is out today - but why do Disney keep producing these rubbish remakes?”

The new photo-real revisiting of the Disney classic The Lion King Photo: Disney

Is there life after Brexit for farmers?

Dr Dan Poulter MP speaking at the Fram Farmers trials day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Murder probe launched a year on from death of 74-year-old Clive Wyard

Clive Wyard was found collapsed in Valley Road in July last year Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Prettiest of cottages’ is looking for a new owner

Stackwood Cottage has a newly refurbished thatched roof. Picture CHRIS POPE

‘No request is too weird for us’ - university invites businesses to explore the possibilities of 3D printing

Face mask printed at the 3D Productivity Suite at the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre Picture: Ross Bentley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists