Author to speak at Bury St Edmunds Guildhall children’s event

PUBLISHED: 09:42 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 08 April 2019

Hatty Ashton will read her children's books at Bury St Edmunds Guildhall Picture: GUILDHALL

Hatty Ashton will read her children's books at Bury St Edmunds Guildhall Picture: GUILDHALL

Archant

Children will have the chance to enjoy crafts and storytelling at Bury St Edmunds Guildhall as a local author reads her tales of King Edmund.

Hatty Ashton, who lives in Bury, will be at the Guildhall on April 14 and 21, and both sessions are suitable for children aged three to seven.

At the first session, Miss Ashton will read Forkbeard and the Ghost King – which goes beyond what is already known about King Edmund’s story.

The Easter Sunday session (April 21) features the hugely popular There’s A Head In My Bed which tells how Edmund lost his head in battle, only for a wolf to come along and reunite it with his body.

Miss Ashton said: “I can’t wait to read my stories in the wonderful surroundings of Bury St Edmunds Guildhall and look forward to welcoming families and sharing my books with them all.

“It’s the perfect venue for me to tell these local tales.”

Both sessions start at 2pm and admission is £5 per child with adults going free.

For more details, contact Bury St Edmunds Guildhall on 01284 247037, info@burystedmundsguildhall.org.uk or www.burystedmundsguildhall.org.uk

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

‘Social media at its best’ - missing horse Basil de Mulo is found

Missing horse Basil de Mulo has been found after people searched on the ground and rallied round on social media Picture: ENDURANCE GB

Most Read

