Author to speak at Bury St Edmunds Guildhall children’s event

Hatty Ashton will read her children's books at Bury St Edmunds Guildhall Picture: GUILDHALL

Children will have the chance to enjoy crafts and storytelling at Bury St Edmunds Guildhall as a local author reads her tales of King Edmund.

Hatty Ashton, who lives in Bury, will be at the Guildhall on April 14 and 21, and both sessions are suitable for children aged three to seven.

At the first session, Miss Ashton will read Forkbeard and the Ghost King – which goes beyond what is already known about King Edmund’s story.

The Easter Sunday session (April 21) features the hugely popular There’s A Head In My Bed which tells how Edmund lost his head in battle, only for a wolf to come along and reunite it with his body.

Miss Ashton said: “I can’t wait to read my stories in the wonderful surroundings of Bury St Edmunds Guildhall and look forward to welcoming families and sharing my books with them all.

“It’s the perfect venue for me to tell these local tales.”

Both sessions start at 2pm and admission is £5 per child with adults going free.

For more details, contact Bury St Edmunds Guildhall on 01284 247037, info@burystedmundsguildhall.org.uk or www.burystedmundsguildhall.org.uk