Restaurant opens karaoke bar in its basement

Under The Tables is a new karaoke lounge which has opened beneath Gastrono-me, in Abbeygate St, Bury St Edmundds Photo: Mike Simmonite Archant

Bury St Edmunds has a new karaoke venue which is opening its doors to wannabe songsters this week.

Under the Tables at Gastrono-me, Abbeygate St, Bury St Edmunds, is a private karaoke room designed as a fun extra to give groups of friends somewhere to sing, get together and party. Mike Simmonite, co owner of the business, explained the name of the karaoke room reflects that fact that it is situated under the tables of the restaurant.

"It's quite fun to think that diners upstairs could be quite oblivious of the musical shenanigans going on beneath them." The system that Under the Tables uses boasts over 80,000 songs and is inclusive of most eras making it fun for all generations to enjoy.

Gemma, the other half of the business, added that "singing in front of your friends is far less daunting than singing in a crowded pub. She went on to say: "We have always used karaoke at home with friends when we wanted to party or be silly, and it just seemed like the natural choice for the space we had in our basement. We're also very excited to have a one of a kind boozy vending machine which we've nicknamed 'Magical Brian', who, at the press of a button dispenses cocktails, mini bottles of fizz, wines, beers and ciders as well as soft drinks. It's a way to make parties really enjoy the exclusivity of Under the Tables without being interrupted."

However, she told us there is a bell to press for top ups of ice, glasses, and for the more nervous performers even 'ditch courage' shots.

Mike said: "We have playlists tailored to all occasions and groups, it'll be great for hen and stag nights. It's a great way to get people singing straight away, but when booking, we give groups the ability to make their own playlists ahead of their night which really makes it exciting."

The team have all ready got plenty of ideas for the future of their underground Karaoke spot, including parties for younger budding pop stars.

"We see this room as a great opportunity to explore many different venue uses. We've already had enquires coming from groups wanting to use it for different things. One company asked to hire it for a private company's quiz night, but it could be anything really."

For now the team are really excited to welcome their first booking who also happen to be having their Christmas party at Gastrono-me.