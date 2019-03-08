E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenager's art has been an 'integral' part of her mental health recovery

PUBLISHED: 13:53 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 01 November 2019

Sasha Campbell and her friend Millie Cooke Wharton Picture: MARK WHARTON

Sasha Campbell and her friend Millie Cooke Wharton Picture: MARK WHARTON

MARK WHARTON

A teenager's artwork inspired by her mental health journey has been sold at an auction to raise cash for support for young people.

Sasha Campbell and her friend Millie Cooke Wharton creating one of the artworks for the exhibition Picture: MARK WHARTONSasha Campbell and her friend Millie Cooke Wharton creating one of the artworks for the exhibition Picture: MARK WHARTON

Sasha Campbell, 18, from Barrow, created the piece on her experience of medication during her battle with mental ill health.

The work - which was made with her friend Millie Cooke Wharton - is on display at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds as part of an exhibition to raise money for the Fine Not Fine mental health campaign.

It features 60 artworks, including another by Sasha and Millie, and more than £2,000 has been taken so far.

READ MORE: 'I started thinking I would rather die than fail exams' - teenager speaks about mental health

Jordanna Campbell, Sasha's mum who launched Fine Not Fine with her, said: "The private view and auction went really well.

"Sash opened the exhibition with a few words on how the creative arts - particularly poetry and music - are integral to her mental health and how they are part of her recovery. We had 150 through the door on the night."

All work was donated by artists to support young people's mental health.

The exhibition will run until November 9.

Sasha's inspiration for the 'pills' artworkSasha's inspiration for the 'pills' artwork

For more information on Fine Not Fine see here or follow @FineNotFineBSE on Twitter.

