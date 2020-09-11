E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Souparnika Nair continues her Britain’s Got Talent dream in tomorrow’s semi-final

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 September 2020

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds will be performing in tomorrow's Britain's Got Talent semi-final Picture: TOM DYMOND

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds will be performing in tomorrow's Britain's Got Talent semi-final Picture: TOM DYMOND

A schoolgirl from Suffolk said she is spurred on by the community’s support as she compete’s in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final tomorrow night.

Souparnika Nair competing in the heats on Britain's Got Talent Picture: TOM DYMONDSouparnika Nair competing in the heats on Britain's Got Talent Picture: TOM DYMOND

Souparnika Nair, 10, from Bury St Edmunds, is living her dream as she progresses through the BGT competition, appearing in the first of five pre-recorded semi-final episodes at 8pm.

Souparnika, a pupil at Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury, has made it through the heats of the popular ITV show, impressing judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night, Souparnika, known as Sou, said: “It feels absolutely amazing to have another opportunity to perform on the BGT stage in front of the judges, Ant and Dec and the wonderful audience.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to stand for Bury St Edmunds in the competition. It means a lot for me because Bury St Edmunds is a beautiful town and of course it’s a jewel in the crown of Suffolk. Its people are also very generous and kind.

The Britain's Got Talent judges and hosts: David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Ant & Dec Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV PlcThe Britain's Got Talent judges and hosts: David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Ant & Dec Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV Plc

“The support from the local community is very important to me as I compete in BGT. I have had good support from the local community and people from all around East Anglia, which is awesome and nice to know.

“I am very thankful for this much support. I would love more support and encouragement as this makes me more confident and happy throughout my BGT journey.”

As well as wowing the judges, she said she wanted to impress the audience with her singing.

Her dad, Dr Binu Nair, an Addenbrooke’s Hospital doctor, said he was “so proud and happy to see that she is enjoying the opportunity on this dream show”.

“I feel so proud of my daughter; the hard work she put in to music and singing has helped her a lot to get the attention of music lovers and get through to the semi-finals.”

He said he and Souparnika’s mum Renjitha were “so excited about watching her on this amazing show which attracts millions of viewers across the world on TV and social media platforms”.

He added they were very thankful to the BGT team for putting on a great show.

Simon will be unable to appear on the first semi-final so asked Ashley Banjo, leader of dance troupe Diversity, to step in.

As usual, Ant and Dec will host the semi-finals whilst Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will join Ashley at the judges’ desk.

Eight contestants will perform in each semi-final and the judges will choose one act to go through. The second finalist will then be chosen via public vote when the episode airs.

The series will then culminate with the live final in October where one act will be crowned Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Champion and win the £250,000 prize plus a role on The Royal Variety Performance.

•For more information about Souparnika visit her Facebook page and YouTube channel.

