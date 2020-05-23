E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Standing ovation for Suffolk girl on ITV Britain’s Got Talent

PUBLISHED: 21:50 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:52 23 May 2020

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds on tonight's Britain's Got Talent Picture:ITV

A talented young singer from Bury St Edmunds has received a standing ovation from the Britain’s Got Talent celebrity judges and the audience.

Britain's Got Talent judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon and presenters Ant & Dec Picture: SYCO/THAMES/ITV PLCBritain's Got Talent judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon and presenters Ant & Dec Picture: SYCO/THAMES/ITV PLC

Souparnika Nair, 10, a pupil at Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury, performed on tonight’s ITV show, making it through to the next stage.

She managed to impress all four judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams, with her rendition of the ‘Greatest Showman’ song.

Souparnika, who was joined by her parents Binu and Renjitha, had started off singing ‘The Trolley Song’ made famous by Judy Garland, but Cowell stopped her part-way through, saying ‘this is the sort of song I imagine if David ever released a single, obviously that’s what it would be, and I just couldn’t get that out of my head’.

He asked if Souparnika could instead perform ‘The Greatest Showman’ song, which was on her list.

Taking the change in her stride - as her parents watched on nervously - she won over the audience and the judges, who applauded her in a standing ovation.

Walliams said: “Souparnika, that is a mountain of a song and you conquered it.”

Dixon said: “I cannot get my head round the fact you are 10 years old, standing up there like a little professional.”

Holden added: “It’s quite an old-fashioned voice you have got, which I love, and you hit every single note. Well done.”

Cowell said: “I’m going to be honest with you - you absolutely nailed it.”

Souparnika told presenters Ant and Dec when she came off stage it had been “awesome” to see everyone on their feet clapping for her.

The singer, who wants to be on the West End stage one day, said before her performance: “I am a big fan of Britain’s Got Talent and to finally be on the show is overwhelming. I just can’t still believe it. There’s lots of older people here today and I think I’m one of the youngest. That is really scary.

“I’m feeling really nervous about the audition. This is definitely the biggest thing I have done in my life.”

Filming for tonight’s BGT episode took place earlier in the year before the coronavirus pandemic.

