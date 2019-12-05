Review: Peter Pan is swimmingly good at Theatre Royal

Review: Peter Pan, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds until January 19.

From the Star Wars style opening to the fabulously funny 'spring cleaning' scene, this version of Peter Pan is somewhat different to the dark tale I remember from childhood. Yes, there is still the requisite pirate dismembering and runaway children, but rather more rude jokes and synchronised swimming (yes, that's right, synchronised swimming) than in J. M. Barrie's original work.

For at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds, the classic children's story has been brilliantly transformed into the perfect festive family show, complete with everyone's favourite panto features: slapstick, innuendo and audience participation - not to mention a splash zone.

Hat's off to the talented cast for a great performance, including Oliver Mawdsley as gentle Smee, Joanne Sandi as the marvellously Mad Maud and, of course, the wonderfully inappropriate Chris Clarkson as 'dame' Tiger Lily.

A fantastic show, hilarious for both children and adults. Book now and be prepared to laugh, sing, shout and get wet...but maybe avoid the front row if you have a sensitive disposition.