Acting legends Timothy and Samuel West celebrate Bury Theatre Royal’s double centenary

PUBLISHED: 19:52 25 March 2019

Timothy West CBE will be engaged with Samuel West in a lively father/son conversation at Bury Theatre Royal in April as part of the theatre's 200th anniversary celebrations

Timothy West CBE will be engaged with Samuel West in a lively father/son conversation at Bury Theatre Royal in April as part of the theatre's 200th anniversary celebrations

Archant

Father and son television, theatre and film actors, Timothy and Samuel West will be ‘in conversation’ at Bury Theatre Royal in April raising funds for the Georigian Theatre’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

Samuel West will be helping to raise funds for Bury Theatre Royal as part of their 200th anniversary celebrations as he engages his father Timothy West CBE in conversation on stage

The pair of theatre giants will be talking about their life and careers in an intimate evening of anecdotes and stories.

Timothy West, CBE is an English film, stage and television actor, with more than fifty years of varied work in the business. As well as many classical theatre performances (including playing King Lear four times, Macbeth and Uncle Vanya twice each) he has appeared frequently on television, including spells in both Coronation Street as Eric Babbage and Eastenders as Stan Carter.

He is married to the actress Prunella Scales and since 2014 they have been seen travelling together on British and overseas canals in the Channel 4 series Great Canal Journeys.

Samuel West is a RSC actor, theatre and radio director and voice actor, he often appears as a reciter with orchestras and has narrated several documentary series including five for the BBC centred on events related to the Second World War. Samuel has often performed alongside Timothy in roles which either cast them as father and son, or younger and older versions of the same character. His television credits include Mr Selfridge, Law & Order UK and Midsomer Murders.

Actors Timothy West and Prunella Scales at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds during an earlier visit. Photograph Tudor Morgan-OwenActors Timothy West and Prunella Scales at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds during an earlier visit. Photograph Tudor Morgan-Owen

They will appear on the stage for a night of lively conversation on Sunday April 14 at 7.30pm as part of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the theatre. There are also limited tickets available for a special post-show reception where you can join them for a drink on the stage.Tickets are on sale at the Box Office, call 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org/shows/timothy-west-cbe-and-samuel-west-in-conversation/ or visit the theatre in person.

This is a fundraising event to support Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

