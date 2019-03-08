A gentle evening with old friends as Timothy and Sam West raise funds for Bury Theatre Royal

Prunella Scales, Timothy West and Samuel West sitting on stage before a special fund-raising performance at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds Photo: Samuel West Archant

Timothy West CBE and Samuel West in Conversation, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Sunday April 14

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds was filled with warmth and easy conversation this weekend as two of England's finest actors, Timothy West and his son Samuel, chatted and reminisced about their lives as part of a theatrical dynasty.

The evening - a fundraiser for the theatre's 200th anniversary - saw father and son sat on a red Chesterfield sofa, officially interviewing each other in turn but actually just telling stories and enjoying a gentle stroll down memory lane together.

There were tales of film and stage, a few of family and regrets, and some nuggets of wisdom gifted from experience.

Samuel, despite his claims of shyness, had an easy charm and instant connection with the audience, while Timothy was open and funny, his love for his family clear to see.

Indeed, this felt more like a comfortable evening with fascinating friends than a show, but these friends left us with a lasting and important message: the theatre is ours and if we want to keep it, we need to support it.