Caffeine Lounge, UK's largest e-sports venue, opens its doors in Sudbury

Caffeine Lounge, the UK's largest Esports gaming lounge and cafe/bar, has opened in Sudbury Photo: William Ward

Caffeine Lounge is a new concept in the fast-growing world of esports.

Caffeine Lounge boss William Ward outside the Borehamgate site that is home to Caffeine Lounge gaming cafe bar Picture: WILLIAM WARD Caffeine Lounge boss William Ward outside the Borehamgate site that is home to Caffeine Lounge gaming cafe bar Picture: WILLIAM WARD

It's a centre dedicated to providing the perfect environment for esports teams and players. The cafe/bar/computer gaming centre has the facilities to run internal and external tournaments with 50 high-end gaming PCs running all the latest esports games.

Other facilities include two booths dedicated for streaming and casting, a studio for live chat shows as well as an event space for brands to come and launch a product and show everyone the power of their gear.

Caffeine Lounge founder William Ward said: "We opened Saturday afternoon and immediately we had gamers arriving to experience the venue. A lot of interest is already being shown with enquiries for parties and team events. Everyone has commented on how amazing Caffeine Lounge looks and they like the vibe here. The bar is already popular.

"We are creating a unique concept in the gaming world, taking gaming out of the bedroom and home, into an exciting destination. We expect a wide age range of customers to come along to game, or watch the streaming of major gaming events from around the world on our giant 95-inch screen. We also plan to put on competitions with local teams playing against others from around the country and internationally."

William said that they are looking to attract gamers of all ages from across the region, the venue is expected to become a popular social scene and put Sudbury on the map in the esports industry.

The venue will also host the Caffeine Gaming Show - a livestream broadcast featuring industry news, product reviews and showcases esports exhibitions events. Viewers can watch the show on Twitch or catch up on YouTube.

The interior design and layout of the Caffeine Lounge has been created using local contractors to deliver a very contemporary look and ambience. A contemporary bar and lounge area will serve Crude coffee (produced in Bury St Edmunds) as well as a full range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and cocktails. Monster Energy drinks have already signed up as founding sponsor and supplier. Ward said "We've created an awesome bar and lounge where people can come and hang out with their friends, or hit the gaming area for some immersive action."

Interest has also been shown by local academic institutions who are introducing gaming technology courses and want to use the venue for workshops and recruit students.

Ward added: "We intend to be a safe community space for younger gamers. There is a special area for under 16s."