Weight lifting, beer drinking and an arts festival are just a few of the events taking place to celebrate International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day (IWD) takes place on March 8 each year, it is a global day to celebrate the achievements of women.

It is also a chance to look at how far women have come in the sense of equality and what more needs to be done.

To mark the occasion an array of events are being held in Suffolk and north Essex.

A celebration of Suffolk and north Essex women, Seckford Hall, Woodbridge - Friday March 8, 12.30pm to 3pm

This year you are invited to have lunch and drinks with Suffolk Magazine and the Institute of Directors East of England, while celebrating the achievements of women across Suffolk and north Essex.

Guests will also have the chance to listen to three guest speakers consisting of Professor Emma Bond, Director of Research at University of Suffolk, Leona Barr-Jones, IoD Fellow & Ambassador for Diversity, Inclusion and the Armed Forces and Simon Barrington, Founder & Director of Forge Leadership Consultancy.

General Admission is £15 plus VAT, you can find out more by calling 07917699498.

Art festival, John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, Stowmarket - Friday, March 8, 6pm to 11.30pm

For those looking for something creative, an art festival is taking place at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket.

The festival will feature an all-star female cast of local musicians, poets, and artists.

Among the line-up are singer’s Roma, Sienna Potter and Suki Silvertongue.

The event kicks off at 6pm when Roma and Sienna Potter take to the stage and perform a mix of covers and originals.

This will then be followed by a short film created by the talented Freya Roy, who is from Halesworth, and Emilie Scott Burgoyne.

Next up will be disco band Motherfvnker who will treat guests to some classic songs mixed in with their own tunes.

The night will finish with Sally’s Army who were a highlight at FolkEast.

The band is known to play quirky songs which feature interesting topics including Barbie, biscuits and tea.

Tickets cost £8 if you buy them in advance, you can do this by calling 01449 774678, or £10 on the door. To find out more visit the website here.

Women in Beer, Lady Norfolk and Lord Rust, Ipswich - Friday March 8, 7.30pm to 10pm

IWD can also be an excuse for you to enjoy a beer at the Lady Norfolk and Lord Rust in Ipswich.

The venue, in Queen Street, is teaming up with craft ale specialists Hopsters, to honour the occasion.

A selection of beers which have all been brewed by incredible women will be available from 7.30pm.

There will be eight beers to try including Burnt Mill, Wild Card, and Wiper and True.

Ed Barnes, owner of Hopsters said: “We’ll be talking about the brewers themselves and the craft beer industry as a whole and how it’s changing the face of beer in the UK and beyond. All profits from the night will be going to the Lighthouse Women’s Aid charity.”

Ladies who Lift, PureGym Ipswich Buttermarket - Friday, March 8, 6pm to 8pm

You could use the day to try something you have never tried before with the Ladies Who Lift event.

We have many sporting talents in Suffolk including Goldie Sayers, Helen Crawford, and Helen Davies, now your name could be on that list too!

PureGym in Ipswich is hosting a Ladies Who Lift evening to encourage women of all ages and ability to have a go at something new.

Taylor Griffin-Marsh, a personal trainer at the gym, will coach participants in the free weights area, answer questions about female training, and bust gym myths. For those who are brave enough you will also learn how to power lift.

What makes it even better the event is completely free. Take a look at what else is in store throughout the evening here.

International Women’s Day Gig, Three Wise Monkeys, Colchester - Friday, March 8, 8pm to 1am

Over in Colchester a celebration of four musical talents and ovarian cancer awareness is taking place.

The top floor of Three Wise Monkeys will have a range of talented acts on stage.

The show will begin with the loud punk group Horrible Dolphins, who will then be followed by the energetic Swimsuit Competition, after that the impressive Blooms will grace the stage, with the charismatic Polly Preacher to finish.

You can read more details about the night here but please note you must be over 18.

Free tour of the Women 100 exhibition, Ipswich Art Gallery - Saturday March 9, 1.45pm to 3.10pm

If you already have plans on IWD don’t fear, as Ipswich Art Gallery are hosting an event the following day so no one needs to miss out.

The artistic souls among us can enjoy a free tour of the Women 100 exhibition.

Join artists Claudia Boese, Hayley Field, Jacqueline Utley and curator Emma Roodhouse at 1.45pm for an exciting afternoon.

The event will finish approximately at 3.10pm and will consist of looking at a collection of work, a visit to the learning studio and art by Blanche Vulliamy. You can find out more here.

