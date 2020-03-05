Are you brave enough to spend the night in this castle?

Fancy spending the night in Colchester Castle? Now you can with plenty of games and activities plus breakfast in the morning Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Families are invited to stay over at one of Europe's largest Norman castle keeps in East Anglia.

The gateway to a night of fun and adventure at Colchester Castle, Europe's oldest Norman Keep, built on the ruins of a Roman temple. Photo: Alison Connors The gateway to a night of fun and adventure at Colchester Castle, Europe's oldest Norman Keep, built on the ruins of a Roman temple. Photo: Alison Connors

Colchester Castle will be throwing open its doors on the evening of Saturday April 4 for a sleepover and what will undoubtedly be a most unusual camping experience.

Knightzzz at the Museum is a family-friendly event, packed with fun games and activities. After arriving at 7.30pm, take a tour of the Castle and meet some of the characters that would have lived in the Castle hundreds of years ago. When it's time to settle down for the night enjoy a late-night hot chocolate and a light breakfast in the morning when you wake.

Enjoy Knightzzz at the Museum, an amazing overnight adventure in Europe's largest Norman keep, for just £35 per person. Group discounts available. Call 01206 282941 to book.