Coronavirus: Charity gala is postponed, but Wendy’s fundraising goes on

The #WeAre30 campaign being launched at Ipswich Town FC training ground. Picture: KEITH SUFFLING Archant

A charity gala night in memory of a much-loved daughter has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers have vowed fundraising will continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wendy Goddard launched a £30, 000 fundraising campaign in memory of her daughter, Zoe, who died of cervical cancer at the age of 27 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Wendy Goddard launched a £30, 000 fundraising campaign in memory of her daughter, Zoe, who died of cervical cancer at the age of 27 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The St Elizabeth Hospice Charity Gala, at Stonham Barns Park, had been due to take place on March 21, organised by Wendy Goddard in memory of her daughter Zoe.

It is hoped the event will now take place in September. It has been planned as the culmination of #WeAre30 - a year of fundraising to mark Zoe’s 30th birthday year, which also marks the hospice’s 30th anniversary.

Stonham Barns said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that we announce the postponement of the charity gala. We are taking the responsible action of protecting our community and visitors seriously.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group

The campaign, which was launched with support from Ipswich Town FC, aims to raise £30,000 for the hospice, where Zoe died of cervical cancer in 2016, aged 27.

Although the event has been postponed, people are still being asked to support the #weare30 campaign. People and businesses are being encouraged to share pictures of ‘30’ of something to raise awareness, Share your photos on social media using #WeAre30.

READ MORE - University of Suffolk switches to online teaching

Wendy, who was nominated for a Pride of Britain award last year, has so far raised an impressive £22,000 towards the appeal. This includes a £5,000 donation from Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns.

The event was due to be held on March 21, which would have been Zoe’s 30th birthday, but now it is hoped to hold it on September 12, five years on from the day when Zoe passed away. The date is still to be confirmed.

READ MORE - Visit our Coronavirus page for all the latest news