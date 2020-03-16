E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Charity gala is postponed, but Wendy’s fundraising goes on

PUBLISHED: 20:35 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:35 16 March 2020

The #WeAre30 campaign being launched at Ipswich Town FC training ground. Picture: KEITH SUFFLING

The #WeAre30 campaign being launched at Ipswich Town FC training ground. Picture: KEITH SUFFLING

Archant

A charity gala night in memory of a much-loved daughter has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers have vowed fundraising will continue.

Wendy Goddard launched a £30, 000 fundraising campaign in memory of her daughter, Zoe, who died of cervical cancer at the age of 27 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWendy Goddard launched a £30, 000 fundraising campaign in memory of her daughter, Zoe, who died of cervical cancer at the age of 27 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The St Elizabeth Hospice Charity Gala, at Stonham Barns Park, had been due to take place on March 21, organised by Wendy Goddard in memory of her daughter Zoe.

It is hoped the event will now take place in September. It has been planned as the culmination of #WeAre30 - a year of fundraising to mark Zoe’s 30th birthday year, which also marks the hospice’s 30th anniversary.

Stonham Barns said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that we announce the postponement of the charity gala. We are taking the responsible action of protecting our community and visitors seriously.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group

The campaign, which was launched with support from Ipswich Town FC, aims to raise £30,000 for the hospice, where Zoe died of cervical cancer in 2016, aged 27.

Although the event has been postponed, people are still being asked to support the #weare30 campaign. People and businesses are being encouraged to share pictures of ‘30’ of something to raise awareness, Share your photos on social media using #WeAre30.

READ MORE - University of Suffolk switches to online teaching

Wendy, who was nominated for a Pride of Britain award last year, has so far raised an impressive £22,000 towards the appeal. This includes a £5,000 donation from Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns.

The event was due to be held on March 21, which would have been Zoe’s 30th birthday, but now it is hoped to hold it on September 12, five years on from the day when Zoe passed away. The date is still to be confirmed.

READ MORE - Visit our Coronavirus page for all the latest news

Topic Tags:

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

15 great garden centre cafes in Suffolk

The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Pagepix

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

15 great garden centre cafes in Suffolk

The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

‘We need to take it seriously’ - public health chief’s coronavirus warning

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, who said the county is in for the

Coronavirus: Charity gala is postponed, but Wendy’s fundraising goes on

The #WeAre30 campaign being launched at Ipswich Town FC training ground. Picture: KEITH SUFFLING

University of Suffolk switches to online teaching to prevent coronavirus spread

The University of Suffolk has announced its switch to online teaching methods Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Diary of a self-isolater - Day One

Working from home is productive but can be lonely Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24