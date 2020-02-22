Suffolk's Ched wins through to Love Island final - will he be the series winner?

Ched and Jess showing a fitness routine in Love Island Picture: (C) ITV Plc ITV

Suffolk scaffolder Ched Uzor has won through to tomorrow night's final of Love Island, together with partner Jess Gale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Witness the fitness of Ched and Jess' talent show routine #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6cWkAlfg80 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 21, 2020

The 23-year-old from Bury St Edmunds will be watched by millions in the final of the hit dating show, to be shown on Sunday, February 23, at 9pm on ITV2.

There is a £50,000 cash prize to be won, with the winner being asked if they want to keep all the money or split it with their partner.

Ched and Jess go to the hideaway Picture: (C) ITV Plc Ched and Jess go to the hideaway Picture: (C) ITV Plc

In last night's episode, the contestants' families and friends visited the reality show's Casa Amor villa in South Africa. Both Ched and Jess were visited by their parents - while Jess's identical twin Eve, who exited the show in week one, also paid a return visit.

The couple who were dumped from the villa in last night's show were Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu, who were eliminated after coming last in a vote to find the audience's favourite couple.

Ched in a challenge where contestants had to look after toy babies. Picture: (C) ITV Plc Ched in a challenge where contestants had to look after toy babies. Picture: (C) ITV Plc

The line-up for the final will be Ched, Jess, Luke Mabbott, Demi Jones, Paige Turley, Finn Tapp, Luke T and Siannise.

Ched and Jess recently agreed to make their relationship "exclusive" in the show, where men and women couple-up to avoid being sent home.

Ched and Jess go on a date. Picture: (C) ITV Plc Ched and Jess go on a date. Picture: (C) ITV Plc

In Friday's episode, Ched hugged his parents. He said: "It has been an incredible day, seeing everyone's families and seeing how nice everyone is. It has been an emotional but amazing day."

Jess, from Cambridge, told her twin sister: "He is really kind, he's so funny. I'm so happy."

Earlier in the series, Ched and Jess narrowly missed being dumped from the show, when they were among the three couples who received the least votes - but in the endJordan and Rebecca and Naz and Eva were the couples who had to pack their suitcases.

Ched graduated from the University of Suffolk in October 2019 with a qualification in business management, after studying at the West Suffolk College campus.

In his Love Island profile, he rates his looks as an eight out of ten, saying his arms are his best feature - thanks to working out at the Abbeycroft Leisure centre in Bury.

He regularly posts videos of his intense training régime and offers online coaching for training and diet.

READ MORE: Cupid strikes for Suffolk's Ched