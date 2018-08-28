Gallery

Children welcome the Chinese New Year at library event

Cillian and Thomas Geraghty at the Chinese New Year workshop at Newmarket library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A group of children spent their Saturday afternoon celebrating the year of the pig at a Suffolk library.

Charlotte Maclaren enjoyed dressing up in the panda hats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Charlotte Maclaren enjoyed dressing up in the panda hats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event, which took place at Newmarket Library, involved youngsters being creative with Chinese calligraphy, traditional paper cutting, and story time.

Ninh with her lantern Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ninh with her lantern Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

February 5 marks the start of the Chinese calendar but these youngsters were keen to celebrate early.

Olivia with her paper lantern Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Olivia with her paper lantern Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The date of Chinese New Year varies according to the lunar calendar.

Kmoy enjoyed dressing up in the workshop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Kmoy enjoyed dressing up in the workshop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chinese New Year is slightly earlier this year compared to last which saw the celebrations take place on February 16. On Chinese New Year, Chinese families will gather for the annual reunion dinner - it is also traditional for every family to thoroughly clean their house, in order to sweep away any bad luck and to welcome in good luck.

Angie Dong with her artwork Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Angie Dong with her artwork Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2019 is the year of the pig and those who are born in the year of the pig are thought to be realistic, energetic, and enthusiastic.

Helen with her paper cutting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Helen with her paper cutting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

