Children welcome the Chinese New Year at library event
PUBLISHED: 15:10 03 February 2019
Archant
A group of children spent their Saturday afternoon celebrating the year of the pig at a Suffolk library.
The event, which took place at Newmarket Library, involved youngsters being creative with Chinese calligraphy, traditional paper cutting, and story time.
February 5 marks the start of the Chinese calendar but these youngsters were keen to celebrate early.
The date of Chinese New Year varies according to the lunar calendar.
Chinese New Year is slightly earlier this year compared to last which saw the celebrations take place on February 16. On Chinese New Year, Chinese families will gather for the annual reunion dinner - it is also traditional for every family to thoroughly clean their house, in order to sweep away any bad luck and to welcome in good luck.
2019 is the year of the pig and those who are born in the year of the pig are thought to be realistic, energetic, and enthusiastic.
