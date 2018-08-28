Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Children welcome the Chinese New Year at library event

PUBLISHED: 15:10 03 February 2019

Cillian and Thomas Geraghty at the Chinese New Year workshop at Newmarket library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cillian and Thomas Geraghty at the Chinese New Year workshop at Newmarket library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A group of children spent their Saturday afternoon celebrating the year of the pig at a Suffolk library.

Charlotte Maclaren enjoyed dressing up in the panda hats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharlotte Maclaren enjoyed dressing up in the panda hats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event, which took place at Newmarket Library, involved youngsters being creative with Chinese calligraphy, traditional paper cutting, and story time.

Ninh with her lantern Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNinh with her lantern Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

February 5 marks the start of the Chinese calendar but these youngsters were keen to celebrate early.

Olivia with her paper lantern Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOlivia with her paper lantern Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The date of Chinese New Year varies according to the lunar calendar.

Kmoy enjoyed dressing up in the workshop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKmoy enjoyed dressing up in the workshop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chinese New Year is slightly earlier this year compared to last which saw the celebrations take place on February 16. On Chinese New Year, Chinese families will gather for the annual reunion dinner - it is also traditional for every family to thoroughly clean their house, in order to sweep away any bad luck and to welcome in good luck.

Angie Dong with her artwork Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAngie Dong with her artwork Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2019 is the year of the pig and those who are born in the year of the pig are thought to be realistic, energetic, and enthusiastic.

Helen with her paper cutting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHelen with her paper cutting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Read more: Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Light aircraft comes down near landing strip

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk Coastal garden waste changes prompts soaring complaints

The new larger green bins issued by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste. Picture: ARCHANT

NHS 111 changes to feature more first-time consultations with medical professionals, CCGS say

The phone-based service aims to allow callers more first-time access to a medical professional. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Spotlight on the Felixstowe parkrun: freezing conditions fail to deter parkrunners

Runners make their way along the flat 5K course on Felixstowe seafront during Saturday's Felixstowe parkrun. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Super Seasiders march on with another big home victory, this time over Heybridge

CELEBRATION: Seasiders teammates congratulate Josh Kerridge (centre) after giving the home team a two goal cushion midway through the first half. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists