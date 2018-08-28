Partly Cloudy

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

PUBLISHED: 19:30 28 January 2019

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Welcome in the Year of the Pig at one of these traditional Chinese celebrations featuring live performances, raffles and even dancing dragons.

West Suffolk College Campus – Citizens Advice Suffolk West

On Friday, February 8 there will be four courses of authentic Chinese food held at Edmunds restaurant in West Suffolk College campus from 7pm.

The three-hour event will raise funds to recruit and train new advisors in areas including housing and benefits. On the night there will be wine to toast the incoming Year of the Pig along with a raffle and dragons for a real-life party.

The New Wolsey Theatre – Suffolk Chinese Family Welfare Association (SCFWA)

On Saturday, February 9 there will be an evening celebration incorporating a number of traditional and Western style performances of dance, singing and musical instruments.

The event will include performances from members of the community alongside professional acts, with Matt Pang as the evening’s compere. Pang is a professional performer who specialises in circus, street theatre and physical comedy.

There will also be International Chinese dance acts and a performance from traditional Chinese instrumentalist Dr Chen Yu. Tickets can be booked online here.

Dance East – The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange (ACCE)

Now in its ninth year, ACCE are returning to Dance East on Sunday, February 10 featuring professional performers, Chinese instrument and dance and martial artists, alongside some local names.

On the night there will be lion dances and Indian singing, as well as the Chinese national dance.

The Apex – Chinese New Year spectacular variety show

The Lions Club of Bury St Edmunds, who raise money for a number of local charities, are hosting a spectacular variety show in aid of St Nicholas Hospice, The Samaritans and the My WiSH Charity.

The evening will take place on Tuesday, February 26 from 7.30pm to 10pm. Tickets are £15 for the show, but for an additional buffet beforehand tickets are £22.

