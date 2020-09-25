E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans unveiled for week-long Halloween festival at Clacton Pier

PUBLISHED: 13:37 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 25 September 2020

Clacton Pier is hosting a Halloween festival over the October half-term. Picture: CLACTON PIER

A Covid-compliant Halloween festival will be held over nine days at Clacton Pier during the October half-term.

Bosses at the pier have worked hard to come up with a monstrous event for families – while ensuring it is safe and within the coronavirus restrictions.

There will be a host of free activities, entertainment and Halloween decorations and the event will once again feature the Styles family, who have been self-isolating for more than five decades in the pier’s Jolly Roger ride.

Billy Ball, the pier’s director, said the festival is particularly aimed at local families and the offer is to thank them for their support during this difficult summer.

Mr Ball said: “We have come up with a package which will only cost £19.99 per person for the day and will save at least £25.

“The bundle includes unlimited rides, unlimited video games, one round of adventure golf, one Go-Kart race, an entry to the Seaquarium, entry to the pumpkin patch and a cobweb candy floss.

“This would normally cost a minimum of £45 and is great value for money for families looking to have a brilliant half-term together.”

Anyone who goes back to the festival for a second day – and can show their original receipt – will be charged just £9.99.

Other features include a monstrous model display, a free ghost hunt pack and a creepy colouring competition along with ghoulishly good food.

Mr Ball said with all the restrictions it has not been easy to plan for half term.

He said: “We feel we have done our best to provide an exciting Halloween experience at an affordable price and keeping to the regulations.

“It can still be done in a responsible manner and Covid compliant in these difficult times.”

