Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade

Classic car festival returns to Helmingham Hall dressed to impress

PUBLISHED: 13:23 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 12 July 2019

Helmingham Hall Festival of classic cars is an important fundraiser for EACH Picture: JULIE KEMP

Helmingham Hall Festival of classic cars is an important fundraiser for EACH Picture: JULIE KEMP

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Helmingham Hall hosts a classic car to raise money EACH, the children's hopsice, this year it has added a vintage fashion event to the fun

Classic cars at Helmingham Hall. This year drivers are being asked to dress in the appropriate vintage fashions to match their vehicle. Picture: JULIE KEMPClassic cars at Helmingham Hall. This year drivers are being asked to dress in the appropriate vintage fashions to match their vehicle. Picture: JULIE KEMP

There is something alluring about the sleek shape of a classic car. There is a sense of timelessness and a feeling of power about these wonderfully stylish vehicles and later this summer you will have a chance to get up close and admire these veterans of the road at Helmingham Hall.

The annual Festival of Classic & Sports Cars is held in association with the Suffolk Vehicle Enthusiasts Club (SVEC). Last year more than 7,000 people came through the gates lured by the opportunity to admire some of the best designed cars of the last 100 years.

Some of the cars are in better condition now than they were when they were simply cars of their day, having been lovingly restored and cared for by doting owners.

The event attracts classic and sports car owners who exhibit their cars some of which parade up and down the main drive during the two runs throughout the day.

More than 1000 vehicles attend, giving visitors a visual timeline of motoring history, including many from Britain's motoring heyday - marques on display included Alvis, Bristol, Jensen, AC Riley, Armstong Sideley, Lea Francis, Crossley, BSA, Lagonda, Lanchester and Gordon Keeble.

The oldest vehicle seen on display was a 1914 Ford Model T and the latest sports car models have included the Chevrolet Corvette and Ford Mustang as well as Ferraris and Porsche.

You may also want to watch:

This amazing collection of vehicles is displayed against the backdrop of Helmingham Hall and its surrounding moat which sits in the middle of the ancient deer park. To give the event an extra element of sparkle, this year organisers have asked owners of the classic cars to dress to impress.

They have suggested that perhaps classic vehicle owners would demonstrate how motorists would have dressed in their vehicle's era. They are hoping to create a visual scrapbook of vintage fashions and motoring paraphernalia from the past. There will be a competition for the 'best dressed' and would love to see a range of different styles from throughout the years - from demob suits, full skirts and petticoats to flares, maybe even a flapper or two.

As well as this impressive display of vehicles, the festival is also a lovely day out for the whole family with children's activities, fairground stalls, 40 craft and trade stalls, main ring entertainment, birds of prey and much more.

There will be an abundance of local food, drink and entertainment including country music performers Sam Coe & The Long Shadows and Chocks Away, who will be dancing throughout the day showing off their skills in Jive, Swing and Lindy Hop.

The 2018 event made a £6,000 donation for EACH - East Anglia's Children's Hospice (ww.each.org.uk) and they will be raising more money for the charity this year. It is possible to make a donation on the day at the EACH stand.

New car parking arrangements are in place this year which will ease congestion but will involve a six minute walk to the entrance. Blue badge parking will be available - please follow signs.

Adults: £10 (£9 in advance), Children: 7 years and over: £5 (£4 in advance), Children under 7 years: free; Family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) £25 (£22 in advance).

The Festival of Classic & Sports Cars is at Helmingham Hall on August 4, from 10am - 5pm For more booking details go to www.helmingham.com/events/the-festival-of-classic-sports-cars/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

‘I felt imprisoned by my anxieties’ - teenager battles to rebuild life after mental health units

Sasha is back home after being on mental health units for around a year Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Classic car festival returns to Helmingham Hall dressed to impress

Helmingham Hall Festival of classic cars is an important fundraiser for EACH Picture: JULIE KEMP

Ipswich Town to face Spurs in EFL Trophy

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino - a Spurs Academy side will visit Portman Road in the EFL trophy next season. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

In pictures: ‘Stunning’ students cause a stir at Suffolk school prom

Year-11 students at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill celebrated their prom at Chilford Hall. Picture: CASTLE MANOR ACADEMY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists