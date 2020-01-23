Jeeves and Wooster to take over Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds



The characters of upper-class twit Bertie Wooster and his resourceful valet Jeeves are two of the greatest creations of 20th century literature, brought vividly to life by author P.G. Wodehouse.

Now, a new production of the Olivier Award-winning comedy play, Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, is making the characters live on stage at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds.

Aristocratic buffoon Bertie Wooster has hired the theatre for the night to present his one-man show detailing a recent and rather spectacular series of misadventures, including the theft of a novelty cow creamer and a narrow escape from unwanted matrimony. The only trouble is Bertie hasn't worked out who's going to play the parts. Will the show be a disaster? Will the scenery stay upright? Or will his trusty manservant Jeeves step in and save the day?

In a joyous reimagining of the classic P.G. Wodehouse characters, three actors hurl themselves from role to role as they race to tell the story of Bertie's own farcical adventures. Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense was created by the Goodale Brothers, adapted primarily from P.G. Wodehouse's The Code of the Woosters. The show premiered at Richmond Theatre in 2013 before being transferred to the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End. It won the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

In this new production by The Theatre Chipping Norton and the Barn Theatre, Bertie Wooster is played by Matthew Cavendish who performs regularly with Mischief Theatre and has a local connection too, having grown up in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.

Speaking about his early career he said: "I was a regular member of Suffolk Young People's Theatre and performed numerous shows at the Theatre Royal - Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Kiss Me Kate, Cabaret and Sweet Charity amongst others.

"I also performed as part of the community cast for the reopening of the theatre in the production Black Eyed Susan when I was 16. I have performed in numerous other shows whilst growing up there including with the Voice Squad and the Theatre Royal Youth Theatre."

The cast also includes Andrew Ashford (UK tours of The Full Monty and The Ladykillers) and Andrew Cullum (Sandi Toksvig's Treasure Island and For King and Country); and is directed by John Terry (Stones in His Pockets and Skylight).

Jeeves & Wooster In Perfect Nonsense has four performances at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, running from Monday February 24 to Wednesday February 26. For tickets call 01284 769505 or book online at www.theatreroyal.org/shows/jeeves-wooster-in-perfect-nonsense/ or visit the theatre in person.