Smashing time in store after circus fans donate plates to break

Alex Morley (left) and Robbie James. Picture: ALEX MORLEY PRODUCTIONS Alex Morley Productions

A popular clown is returning to the Suffolk stage during half-term week after receiving donations of dozens of unwanted plates.

Alex Morley, also known as Alex the Clown, had appealed for breakable crockery after he and ringmaster Robbie James had trouble finding props for this element of the Fun Time Circus at Stonham Barns.

People donating old or unwanted plates for the circus to smash up were offered a discount on show tickets, to save the popular element of the show.

Alex said: ‘We were really delighted and really thankful for the response to our appeal for plates. Now we’ve got them, the show will definitely go on.

“I will just have to make sure I can polish up my big red nose and practice walking in my oversized clown shoes as it has been a few years since I last performed as Alex the Clown.’

The 90-minute show will take place at Stonham Barns’ AMP Theatre over three days during this week’s half term – at 2pm on February 21, 22 and 23.

Alex and Robbie’s show will include mind-blowing illusionists, dancers, acrobatics, comedy and friendly mascot characters as well as a special guest, Kevin the Minion of Despicable Me fame.

There will be circus-themed treats for sale during the interval such as freshly made popcorn and candy floss.

Tickets are available via the website or on the door.