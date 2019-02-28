Heavy Showers

Steve Harley to play intimate gig in Bury St Edmunds

28 February, 2019 - 10:16
Steve Harley is coming to Bury St Edmunds with his acoustic trio Picture: THE APEX

Archant

Cockney Rebel leader Steve Harley will bring his acoustic trio to Bury St Edmunds for an intimate gig in March.

Harley has a number of hits to his name, including Judy Teen, Mr Soft, Here Comes The Sun and Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me), which is one of the most played records in British broadcasting.

The singer and guitarist has spent nearly 40 years touring the world, and the show at The Apex on March 14 will see him joined by Cockney Rebel bandmates Barry Wickens (violin and guitar) and James Lascelles (piano and percussion).

Harley said: “Playing live is the biggest thrill there is. Every night is different. Every audience and every town have their own personality, and I am a relentless explorer. I love it more now than ever. I cannot imagine stopping it. It’s what I do, play and sing.”

The set will be built around tracks from any of Harley’s 13 original albums and will include all-time favourites, together with more recent tracks from albums ‘The Quality Of Mercy’ and ‘Stranger Comes To Town’.

“Playing the songs in an acoustic format gives me time and space to enjoy every second,” Harley added.

“And we improvise, which is always a big excitement for any musician. We can loosen off the arrangements and really explore. It gets pretty exciting during the acoustic sets.”

Steve Harley’s Acoustic Trio perform at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday, March 14, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £28.50, call the box office on 01284 758000 or see www.theapex.co.uk for more details.

